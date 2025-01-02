UCLA Alum Has Shown No Signs of Slowing Down
The UCLA Bruins are well showcased throughout professional sports, especially in the NBA.
One former UCLA basketball star who has excelled at the next level is current Boston Celtic point guard Jrue Holiday, who has lived up to all expectations. Playing in his 16th year in the NBA at age 34, Holiday has not shown any signs of wear and tear in his play.
Holiday was drafted back in 2009 by the Philadelphia 76ers. Spending his first four seasons there, playing in 298 games, Holiday averaged 13.3 points a game over that four-year span. His tenure with the 76ers after his years with UCLA gave Holiday a new brand to his name.
Departing from the 76ers after four seasons, Holiday joined the New Orleans Pelicans for the next seven seasons of his career. It was in New Orleans where Holiday showed he is a guy that can cause problems on offense.
Averaging 17.2 points a game over his seven-year career with the Pelicans, Holiday built his name up after leaving Philadelphia. His best season for New Orleans came in 2018-19, where he averaged 21.2 points a game and started in all 67 games that he played. The real backbone of the team, New Orleans fans were saddened after Holiday moved on from what was his home for seven seasons.
Since his days as a Pelican, Holiday played with the Milwakee Bucks for three seasons and now is the starting point. guard for the Celtics. Now in his second season with Boston, Holiday has shown no age to his game. Though the average points per game has decreased, the level of importance of having him on the court has not.
The former Bruin is now in a leadership role for the younger stars of the game, but Holiday has shown he still has what it takes. On the 2024-25 season, Holiday is averaging 12.3 points per game, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds, and is shooting 88.9% from the free throw line and 45.3% from the field overall.
Holiday was a crucial part of the success the Celtics had last season, and it has only rolled over into the current campaign. Holiday signed an extension with Boston last April; for the next four seasons, Celtic fans will get used to Holiday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.