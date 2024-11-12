UCLA Alum's Return Helps NBA Team Land Victory
After being sidelined due to illness, former UCLA Bruin Jaime Jaquez Jr returned to play for the Miami Heat to help the team defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
An illness that put Jaquez on the sideline could only hold him for so long. In his returning game, Jaquez had 7 points in 16 minutes of court time. He also went three for seven in field goal attempts, one for two in three-point shots, one steal, one blocked shot, and one assist.
Jaquez, in his second year with the Heat, has been a solid player since being drafted. In six games this season, Jaquez is averaging 23.6 minutes on the court, nine points a game, landing half of his three-pointer shots, and 7.2 rebounds. He has only continued success since being with the Bruins.
During his time with UCLA, Jaquez in 134 games played with the school, averaged 31 minutes played per game, 13.4 points, a .524 two-point field goal percentage, and even was named to the Consensus All-America Second Team.
With his college success, Miami drafted Jaquez 18th overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft. Since coming to the team, he has been a consistent man on the court and has given the Heat opportunities to win.
It took Jaquez some time to adjust to the fast-passed play in the first quarter of the game against Minnesota, but he quickly found his mojo near the end of the first half. His overall game rebounds at five was good enough to keep momentum on the Heat's side all game long.
After his return, Jaquez was pretty excited to be back on the court and finding ways to contribute.
"I've been itching to get back, it felt good. Had to get my wind in the first half a little bit, but I definitely found it in the second," Jaquez said postgame. "Going to continue to keep working and do whatever I can to help this team win."
UCLA fans will be able to watch Jaquez play with the Heat, as his rookie status with the team won't conclude until the end of the 2026 campaign. Jaquez and the Heat will refocus ahead of their next game, which they face off against the Detroit Pistons.
