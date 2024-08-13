UCLA Basketball: Bruins to Engage in Multi-Year Game Series With Arizona

𝐔𝐂𝐋𝐀 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐚 ...



The Bruins will play @ArizonaMBB three times over the next four seasons, starting on Dec. 14, 2024, with a neutral-site contest at @FootprintCNTR in Phoenix.



🏀💻: https://t.co/PAO380v3TV pic.twitter.com/xNwCJaFxxB