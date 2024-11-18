UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Hoops Breakdown, Standout Players So Far
The UCLA Bruins (3-1) continue to improve as they dominated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-3) last Friday night at home. There was a great distribution of scoring and production which has led to multiple breakout players through the first four games of the season.
Our latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast finishes breaking down the Bruins' dominant win over Lehigh on Friday night and identifies a few of the standout players to this point of the season.
The Bruins had four players score in double figures against the Hawks with sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. leading the way with 17 points. One thing that makes this Bruins team so skilled is the fact that they can distribute their scoring between several different players to be able to win a game.
For example, Lazar Stefanovic was coming off a season-high, 13 points against Boston last week. He finished with just 2 points on four total shots in the win on Friday. His teammates picked him up in a big way by pouring in 83 other points. The depth on this team is some of the best in the nation.
Multiple breakout players have emerged due to that healthy distribution of the basketball. Junior transfer forward Tyler Bilodeau has been the Bruins' most valuable player to this point of the season, averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He leads the team in both categories.
Another transfer that has become one of the vocal leaders on this team is former USC Trojan, guard Kobe Johnson. He is averaging just 7.3 points per game, but his defense and court vision are top-tier. Johnson leads the team in assists (4.0) and steals (2.2) per game.
Sophomore center Aday Mara is not leading in any statistical categories but from what he showed on Friday, he is going to be a key piece to winning a conference title. Mara had 16 points, a season-high, along with six rebounds. He dominated down low and will be required to do the same in the Big Ten.
