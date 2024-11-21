UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins Third-Straight Win
The UCLA Bruins (4-1) took down Idaho State on Wednesday night, 84-70, at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins continue to dominate against lesser opponents and they got it done once again with several guys playing a role.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Bruins' win over the Bengals, staying undefeated on their home floor. Several key players shined in the contest, displaying continued improvement in multiple areas.
The Bruins shot the lights out against the Bengals, finishing 57.4% from the field, 64.3% from three-point range, and 80.8% from the free throw line. Two different players scored above 20 points for the first time this season.
Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack was the Bruins' leading scorer with 21 points, but only made three field goals. He was 15-16 from the free throw line, being fouled nearly every time he went put a shot up. Mack has scored in double figures for three straight games and continues to improve.
Transfer junior forward Tyler Bilodeau continues to do his thing, posting 20 points and four rebounds on 8-14 shooting. Four of his eight makes came from beyond the arc, going a perfect 4-of-4 from 3. Bilodeau continues to prove he is an elite scorer and will soon put the Big Ten on notice.
Two other players contributed well in the win, starting with sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. who finished with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Freshman point guard Trent Perry gave valuable minutes, scoring eight points and nailing a 3-point shot.
The Bruins saw a few familiar issues flare up in the win, turning the ball over 11 times for 15 Bengals points. They also allowed 10 offensive rebounds which was a major issue in their only loss of the year to New Mexico in their second game of the year.
Three more home games on the Bruins' home stand before they hit the road for the first time against Oregon. They will kick off Big Ten play at home next week against the Washington Huskies in search of a strong start to their first season in the conference.
