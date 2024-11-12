UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Win Over Boston University
The UCLA Bruins (2-1) came out and handled business in a 71-40 dismantling of Boston University at home on Monday night. They earned their second win of the season and bounced back after a disappointing upset against New Mexico on Friday.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Bruins' dominant win over the Terriers. Multiple areas of improvement were recognized and corrected in an impressive performance.
The Bruins executed well on Monday night, improving in a few aspects that they struggled in against the Lobos last week. Nine of 11 players that logged minutes scored points, and three different Bruins finished with double-digit point totals.
Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. and senior guard Lazar Stefanovic both finished with 13 points while sophomore guard Sebastian Mack earned 12 buckets. Dailey helped out with five rebounds and three assists as well.
Junior transfer forward Tyler Bilodeau had a somewhat quiet night with just six points and three rebounds after coming off a 23-point performance in the Bruins' last game. It was pleasing to see that even when their top scorer has an off night, the rest of the team is able to produce and earn a win.
The turnovers are trending in the right direction as they had 15 against the Terriers, six less than they had in their upset loss to the Lobos. Still too many for comfort, but the Bruins are showing improvement which is a good sign this early in the season.
Offensive rebounding was another major plus for this team, finishing with 11, leading to 34 points in the paint. The Bruins were just 5-of-22 from 3-point range and took advantage of their mismatched size to score near the rim.
The Bruins also forced 28 turnovers that led to 36 points, over half of their overall total of 71. This was an opponent that the Bruins should have caused havoc for, and they did it for all 40 minutes, playing with extreme intensity, which is something they lacked a game ago.
Later this week, the Bruins will host Lehigh (0-2) in hopes of another game of improvements and working towards being a complete team. They will need as many games to prep for Big Ten play as they can get, identifying and gradually fixing the issues that were exposed early in the season.
