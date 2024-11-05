UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Win Over Rider
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (1-0) tipped off their first season in the Big Ten with a massive 85-50 win over Rider University on Monday night. It was a tape-to-tape victory for the Bruins, with several players making an impact.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the big stats and a few keys to victory in the season opener:
It was a complete win for Mick Cronin's group in the season opener with four players scoring in double figures. Oregon State transfer forward Tyler Bilodeau led the Bruins in scoring with 18 points, adding six rebounds and two steals.
His fellow transfers followed suit and balled out with former USC Trojan Kobe Johnson posting 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Oklahoma State transfer Eric Dailey Jr. was very close to a double-double as well, earning nine points and eight boards.
The offensive rebounding was a huge plus for the Bruins as they were able to corral 15 offensive boards and put up 64 total shots. A direct correlation to a high shot count is the amount of extra possessions that a team receives and the Bruins did a fabulous job of maximizing their chances.
The Bruins did an incredible job facilitating the ball when looking to score. 21 assists on 34 total made shots tells you that this team is continuously moving the ball around the perimeter and into the paint to find the best shot possible.
Louisville transfer guard Skyy Clark had a third of the team's assists, recording seven in the game. He prioritized the distribution of the basketball, scoring just three points, but was the quarterback of the offense. He will be expected to assume that role for most of the year but has the ability to score high.
A couple of returning Bruins showed out in the win as junior guard Dylan Andrews put together a 14-point, six-assist performance. He was very sharp shooting, going 6-11 from the field.
Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack is coming off a promising freshman season for the Bruins, scoring 12 points and knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the win. The experienced mix of transfers and returners has shown to be a recipe for success early in the season.
One freshman who is just getting his feet wet at the collegiate level is guard Trent Perry. The four-star recruit from Studio City, Cal. played 12 minutes, scored six points, and drew a pair of fouls to connect on three of four free throw attempts. He looked comfortable in his first collegiate game.
The Bruins will play their next contest at a neutral sight in Henderson, Nevada, battling against New Mexico State, a much better opponent than what they faced tonight. It will be another great chance for this group to show that they can be a national contender and threat to win a Big Ten title.
