UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Focus on Versatility
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine covers UCLA’s thrilling 85-83 win over No. 18 Wisconsin and how it not only showcased the team’s ability to adapt and excel under pressure but also set the tone for their next challenge against Washington.
Coach Mick Cronin’s postgame and pregame remarks highlighted the Bruins’ growth, depth, and the key principles driving their recent success.
Cronin underscored the importance of fostering depth and instilling winning habits. He praised junior forward William Kyle III’s readiness, pointing to his game-saving block against Wisconsin as an example of preparation meeting opportunity.
Cronin also stressed the significance of building habits around defense, rebounding, and shot selection.
“Winners know why they win,” he said. “They’re tougher, they take care of the ball, they impose their will on the other team.”
This philosophy is crucial as the Bruins gear up for the physical and competitive nature of Big Ten play.
You can watch the episode below:
Another key storyline is the resurgence of junior guard Dylan Andrews, who has found his stride in recent games. Cronin compared this to last season when Andrews’ confidence grew late in the year.
“He’s getting his confidence back this year,” Cronin said. “Last year, it took him time to get used to being out there.”
With Andrews stepping up, UCLA gains another offensive weapon, which will be critical as they face a Washington team known for its athleticism and defensive intensity.
Despite Washington’s 1-7 conference record, Cronin was quick to caution against underestimating them. The Bruins will need to execute on offense and maintain focus, as Washington’s resilience and defensive improvements could pose challenges.
Cronin emphasized the need for readiness:
“That’s why they pay me,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to get your team ready to play every night.”
Reflecting on the Wisconsin game, Cronin pointed out that UCLA must learn to win in various ways.
“How many teams give up 15 made 3s and win?” he said. “You’ve got to be able to win in different ways.”
This adaptability will be essential as the Bruins navigate the challenges of Big Ten play, where success often hinges on the ability to adjust to different styles of play.
As the Bruins head to Seattle to face Washington, their recent performances provide a blueprint for success. The road ahead is tough, but if the Bruins continue to showcase their depth, resilience, and adaptability, they’ll remain a formidable contender in the Big Ten.
