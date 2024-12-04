UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' First Big Ten Win
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' first-ever Big Ten win as they defeated the Washington Huskies (6-2) on Tuesday night, 69-28. it was a complete team win with several key players.
You can watch the full episode below:
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau came out hot, scoring the Bruins' first seven points and giving them a bit of an early cushion. The Bruins would jump out at an 11-point lead midway through the first half before the Huskies cut it to just five points at halftime.
The Bruins made the necessary adjustments at the break and coasted to a win behind two key stars. Bilodeau finished with 16 points and nine points while sophomore guard Sebastian Mack also posted 16 points with five rebounds and three assists.
Bilodeau scored in double figures for the sixth time in his first eight games of the season while Mack went to the free throw line 12 times. It marks the second time he has shot 10 or more free throws in a game. His ability to get to the rim and score and be fouled is amongst the best in the conference.
The Bruins showed that they made many changes since their early loss to New Mexico on the road, and they will go on the road for the first time since that game to play No. 12 Oregon on Sunday afternoon. The schedule only gets tougher as the Bruins only get better.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.