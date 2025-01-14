UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' Loss to Rutgers
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the UCLA Bruins (11-6) brutal 75-68 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-8) on the road, Monday night. They have lost all identity from the team they were at the beginning of the year.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins are seeing more of the same from their group as they continue to shoot the ball poorly and have continued to fail to make clutch shots and force stops to make a comeback as they trailed for the entire second half.
After taking a 3-point lead into halftime, the Scarlet Knights went on an 8-0 run to take a lead they would not lose for the entire second half. Rutgers freshman guards Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper combined for 38 of the team's 75 points, totaling over half the team's points.
UCLA has had shooting issues all season long, but it has been dreadful during their four-game stretch. They are dying for a bounce-back performance offensively, but only shot 42.4% from the field and 6-19 from three-point range, good for 31.6% from deep.
For the sixth straight game, the Bruins have failed to reach their average points per game total and have given up more points than their allowed average this season. They have been playing some bad basketball over the past few weeks and the outlook of this team has switched on a dime.
The Bruins were led by sophomore guards Eric Dailey Jr. and Sebastian Mack who had 16 points a piece. Senior guard Kobe Johnson chipped in with 13 points as he continues to improve offensively, but the team as a whole failed to do what was necessary to mount a second-half comeback.
