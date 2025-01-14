All Bruins

UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' Loss to Rutgers

Our latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast breaks down another disappointing loss for the Bruins as they fall to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road on Monday night. Their losing streak extends to four games.

Tom Cavanaugh

Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jamichael Davis (1) shoots the ball as UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Sebastian Mack (12) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the UCLA Bruins (11-6) brutal 75-68 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-8) on the road, Monday night. They have lost all identity from the team they were at the beginning of the year.

You can watch the episode below:

The Bruins are seeing more of the same from their group as they continue to shoot the ball poorly and have continued to fail to make clutch shots and force stops to make a comeback as they trailed for the entire second half.

After taking a 3-point lead into halftime, the Scarlet Knights went on an 8-0 run to take a lead they would not lose for the entire second half. Rutgers freshman guards Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper combined for 38 of the team's 75 points, totaling over half the team's points.

UCLA has had shooting issues all season long, but it has been dreadful during their four-game stretch. They are dying for a bounce-back performance offensively, but only shot 42.4% from the field and 6-19 from three-point range, good for 31.6% from deep.

For the sixth straight game, the Bruins have failed to reach their average points per game total and have given up more points than their allowed average this season. They have been playing some bad basketball over the past few weeks and the outlook of this team has switched on a dime.

The Bruins were led by sophomore guards Eric Dailey Jr. and Sebastian Mack who had 16 points a piece. Senior guard Kobe Johnson chipped in with 13 points as he continues to improve offensively, but the team as a whole failed to do what was necessary to mount a second-half comeback.

