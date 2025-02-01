UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Tale of Two Halves of January
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh explains the sensational turnaround that the Bruins have had over the last two weeks of January. It has truly been a tale of two halves to the month after a rough start and strong finish.
You can watch the full episode posted below:
The UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4) played nine games in the month of January and could not have gotten off to a worse start to the new year, losing four-straight games, all in Big Ten play. The second half of the year did not look good for this team. That was before making a season-defining turnaround.
The final five games of the month ended with a five-game winning streak for the Bruins, including defeating two Top-25 opponents. UCLA turned a crumbling 2-4 conference record into being tied for fourth place in the Big Ten at 7-4.
The Bruins averaged just 65.5 points per game during their four-game losing streak. That number rose to 80.8 point per game during their winning streak. The performances of this group over the past 30 days has been night and day, displaying their resiliency and bounce back ability.
There was a significant learning curve that the Bruins had to go through as they got their first impressions of how traditional Big Ten teams play. Granted, three of the four losses during their skid did come on the road during a brutal travel schedule that sent them cross-country twice in 11 days.
Over the Bruins' last nine games, they pulled together a 2-1 record against ranked opponents, a 3-1 record at home, and swept both the Washington Huskies and No. 16 Oregon Ducks on the two-game season series. This team has turned a massive corner and looks to be in it for the long haul.
UCLA has a chance to continue its winning ways and recent success against Top-25 teams as it will host the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0) on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion. A win over a Spartan team that is undefeated in conference play will prove this team is championship ready.
