UCLA Hoops Thriving in Major Category
UCLA men's basketball is off to a 6-1 start and is riding a five-game win streak heading into conference play.
Its offense has thrived as of late, and that has been made possible due to the Bruins' success on defense.
One area UCLA is particularly thriving in is forcing turnovers. The Bruins are forcing nearly 20 turnovers a game, including 10.4 steals per game, which ranks 22nd in the entire country.
Most recently, UCLA forced 30 turnovers in its blowout win over Southern Utah. It scored 34 points off of turnovers. That followed a game in which the Bruins forced 21 turnovers against Cal State Fullerton.
After Tuesday's victory over SUU, Bruins coach Mick Cronin stressed the importance of turnover margin.
“My whole career, I’ve been a huge believer in it," Cronin said. "Tonight it was crazy, obviously. We had eight turnovers, but four of them were illegal screens. Will’s got one. Aday’s got three. You’ve got to teach big guys how to screen properly. There’s no excuse for stuff like that. It’s frustrating. I’m a huge believer in turnover margin, I always have been. It’s just math. We shot the ball 80 times tonight, they shot it 40. I like our chances. Turnover margin, that’s a possession, rebounds, that’s a possession. If you get 10 to 15 more possessions than your opponent, you’re going to have a good season.”
UCLA finished with 62 deflections in the contest.
“This game, we knew they were a team that likes to drive, likes to put their head down," said UCLA junior guard Dylan Andrews after the game. "We were basically just working all week on team defense, making sure that we’re in the gaps. When a player’s playing one-on-one, we don’t allow that. It has to be all five of us guarding.”
Forcing turnovers is going to be crucial for the Bruins when they start Big Ten play next week. Next month, they will play three teams currently ranked in the top 25, and limiting their offenses as much as possible will be a major key to success.
UCLA will open Big Ten play on Tuesday when it hosts Washington.
