UCLA Legend Makes NBA History Yet Again
Earlier this NBA season, former UCLA star and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to reach 300 career triple-doubles. It was just one of many times the former MVP has separated himself from the greatest to play the game.
On Monday, he made league history again.
With his performance in the Nuggets' win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, Westbrook became just the third player in NBA history to record a perfect triple-double. That means a perfect field goal percentage and zero turnovers.
Westbrook was 7-of-7 from the field, finishing with 16 points. He grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to secure the triple-double. He also earned four steals.
“First-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone after the game. “What I admire so much about him, aside from the leadership and toughness he brings every single day, is that he has no ego.”
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season. He played his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which consisted of the most successful stretch of his career. A a member of the Thunder, he was named to eight of his nine career All-Star games, won an MVP, and averaged a triple-double in three straight seasons. He did it again two years later with the Washington Wizards.
Westbrook had a memorable career with the Bruins. He spent two seasons at UCLA, helping lead the Bruins to the Final Four in both years.
His best season was his second with the Bruins (2007-08) when he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-Pac-12 Third Team.
Westbrook would go on to be selected by the Seattle SuperSonics (now Thunder) with the fourth overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft.
Westbrook has come close to an NBA title before but has yet to win one in his career. With Denver, his chances of finally doing so are pretty good, considering it just won it all two seasons ago.
"He came here for one reason, and that's to help us win a championship," Malone said. "And he hates to lose, and that's another thing I love about him. He's built the right way, and I'll go to war with Russell Westbrook any day."
