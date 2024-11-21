UCLA Legend Russell Westbrook Reaches Epic Milestone
Russell Westbrook, former UCLA Bruin and current Denver Nugget continues to be one of the best all-around players to ever play the game of basketball.
The triple-double king has reached new heights yet again, reaching a milestone that may never be met again.
In Denver's 122-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, Westbrook recorded his 200th career triple-double with a 12-point, 14-assist and 10-rebound outing. He already held the all-time record for career triple-doubles, but the 200 mark further illustrates his one-of-a-kind greatness.
"Just, thank you, God," Westbrook told Katuy Winge of Altitude Sports in his postgame interview. "Thank you to the man above. ... I'm grateful for so many things, and especially for tonight."
Mkaing history in the triple-double department is nothing new to Westbrook. He became just the second player ever to average a triple-double in a single season back in the 2016-17 campaign, his MVP season. Oscar Robertson is the only other player ever to do it.
Westbrook then went on to do it three more times in the span of four seasons.
The future Hall of Famer played two seasons at UCLA, where he helped lead the Bruins to back-to-back Final Four appearances. He was named to the All-Pac-12 Third Team in his second season with UCLA and was honored as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Westbrook would be selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the fourth overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft. They, of course, became the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Westbrook spent 11 seasons in Oklahoma City, where he was named to eight All-Star teams and All-NBA teams, earned his MVP, won two scoring titles and helped lead the Thunder to an NBA Finals appearance.
He has since played on five different teams, and while he recently turned 36 years old, clearly, he still continues to leave his mark on the game.
Westbrook is still in search of his first NBA title and could very well get it with the Nuggets, who have been contenders in recent years, including 2023 when they won it all.
We may never see another like Westbrook, who surely has many more triple-double performances left in him in this late stage of his career.
