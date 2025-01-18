UCLA's Cronin Dispels Any Notions That He Doesn't Hold Himself 'Accountable'
UCLA men's basketball coach took a lot of heat after his team's loss to Michigan earlier this month, as he went on a long rant that criticized his team's effort.
“I have to run on the court to get guys to play hard," he had said. It's crazy, and it's every day. I'm tired of it. I’m upset with everybody in that locker room, my assistant coaches and my players.”
Cronin had also called out his team's lack of toughness.
"We’re soft, aside from, to be fair, they [Michigan] have a unique skillset and the way they shoot the ball," he said. "But we’re soft.”
The public consensus seemed to be that Cronin doesn't hold himself accountable, but rather, places blame on his players and fellow coaches.
On Friday, UCLA snapped a four-game losing streak with a resounding victory over Iowa at Pauley Pavilion, seemingly marking a turning point for the program at a time it desperately needed to get back on track.
After the game, Cronin made a point to shoot down any narrative that he doesn't look in the mirror.
"We’ve got to coach it better," he said. "I love my staff, I have a great staff, but I’m allowed to be frustrated with them. And I’m frustrated with myself, so anybody who thinks I’m not accountable doesn’t know me or is just a clickbait person. Nobody is harder on themselves in coaching than me. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. I don’t know how after NBA games they go out to eat. It’s impossible for me, I’m ready to jump off of a bridge blaming myself.”
Cronin had highlighted that his team was still learning to adapt to Big Ten play earlier this week. That was just one of the forms of adversity this team has had to face this month, others being the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area and the team's travel schedule.
This team has been through a lot since the start of 2025, and perhaps those things did factor into its previous skid.
But Friday's victory may have been just what the Bruins needed as they look to get back to being a conference contender.
