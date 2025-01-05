UCLA's Johnson Sets Another Season High in Loss to Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins fought valiantly but were unable to stay undefeated in Big Ten Conference play, as Nebraska walked away with the victory on Saturday. The largest loss margin for the Bruins this season could have been more, had it not been for senior guard Kobe Johnson.
Johnson had a great game against the Cornhuskers, totaling a season high in rebounds with 11, three assists, one steal and 8 points. It had been stressed many times this season that Johnson needed to step up, and over the last two games, he has done just that.
Johnson has been elite when it comes to his defense and unselfishness on the court. Leading the team in average rebounds and assists per game, Johnson's contributions cannot go unnoticed for UCLA fans.
With Johnson's 11 rebounds, the Bruins totaled 34 on the day, compared to the Huskers' 39. It seemed like Nebraska came to play more than the Bruins did, and without Eric Dailey Jr., UCLA's weak spots in offensive production showed more than Coach Mick Cronin would have liked.
Going forward as the Bruins continue Big Ten play, they must find ways to drain 3s and be competitive on the road. The loud atmosphere seemed to be a factor against the Bruins as the Cornhuskers were basking in the home-court love.
Johnson's veteran leadership has shown thus far for UCLA, but the defensive side of the Bruins' game cannot all rest on his shoulders. Similar to Tyler Bilodeau, it is important that the Bruins have players step up in areas that were weak against Nebraska as they charge the Big Ten scene.
Over Johnson's last three games, he has totaled 25 rebounds, seven assists and 20 points. Averaging less than 8 points a game, it is well documented that Johnson adds the most help when it comes to his defensive play.
The Bruins cannot sulk in their defeat for too long, as the program is set to take on Michigan on Tuesday. A Wolverines team that has played similar basketball early to UCLA, the better team should come out on top once it is all said and done.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.