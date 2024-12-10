UCLA's Veteran's Hot Streak Continues
The UCLA Bruins took down No. 12 Oregon Ducks on Sunday with a last-second shot by Dylan Andrews, a Bruin who has been riding a hot streak in his performances for UCLA as of late.
Andrews revealed in his postgame interview that he was not supposed to be the one who took the final shot for UCLA, but he became the unexpected hero for the Bruins.
"The last shot wasn't even for me, I was just trying to get the ball in," Andrews said in his postgame. "During those times, you see the ball in slow motion. You see it going to the backboard. The rest is history."
That highlight shot has brought many new eyes to the UCLA Bruins after the upset, especially Andrews. Prior to the game against Oregon, Andrews was still a consistent playmaker for the Bruins in the games he has played this year.
Andrews, in the six games before the game against Oregon, dropped 52 points over the span of those games, averaging 8.6 points a game. Against the Ducks, Andrews dropped 10 points and had one rebound and an assist.
So far on the season, Andrews has averaged 23.9 minutes of playing time per game, averaging 8.9 points a game after the victory against the Ducks, 3.1 assists, and leads the Bruins in average turnovers per game, with two.
Andrews has continued his hot hand since his sophomore year with UCLA when he started in 32 games. In the 2023-34 season, Andrews averaged 12.9 points a game and had a 39.5% field goal percentage.
So far on the season, Andrews has blown his averages from last year in field goal shots made out of the water. Currently, Andrews' field goal percentage is sitting at 48.1%, which is the highest it has been since joining the Bruins back in 2022.
The Bruins will look for Andrews to continue his hot streak when UCLA takes on Arizona on Saturday. A matchup that the Bruins will go into with an 8-1 record and undefeated in the Big Ten. For the Bruins' blood level's sake, they will look to not make it as close of a showdown as it was against Oregon.
