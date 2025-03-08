Two USC Playmakers UCLA Must Limit
The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will go toe to toe in a season-finale showdown on Saturday. After UCLA has shown it deserves to be in the Big Ten, nothing more would put a cherry on top of the season than sweeping its rivals.
In order for the Bruins to repeat their success they had against the Trojans earlier this season, they will have to keep a better eye on some key playmakers for USC. While junior guard Desmond Claude has led the Trojans in average points scored per game, there are two threats, in particular, the Bruins must limit.
The first is freshman Wesley Yates III. Yates' first season in college has gone according to plan for the Trojans, as he sits just being Claude for most points scored on average per game, coming in with 13.6. UCLA is far too familiar with the damage that Yates can do as well.
In the programs' first matchup earlier this season, which saw the Bruins take home the victory by the score of 82-76, Yates was a key reason why USC hung around in the game for as long as it did. In 39 minutes of playing time, Yates scored 19 points against UCLA, which was the highest points scored from the Trojans starters.
Yates' four drained 3s also made the Bruins a believer in what he can do, especially beyond the arch. While Yates will likely get the start again in the final game of the season, Coach Mick Cronin and the rest of the Bruins must watch out for the man that hurt them the most coming off the bench.
In the victory, UCLA had limited answers for senior forward Rashaun Agee. Off the bench, Agee played in 32 minutes and put a beating on the Bruins' defense. At the end of the game, Agee compiled 22 points, one steal, and five rebounds, four of which came on the offensive.
On the season, Agee has only started five games for USC, but his impact has been massive. Averaging 8.1 points per game, Agee has times where he can look like a leader on the team and others where his game goes under the radar. It will be a testament if UCLA can find which version it's going to get from Agee early.
