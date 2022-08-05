Class of 2023 C Michael Nwoko Puts UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 9

One of the more recent additions to the Bruins' recruiting board has included the blue and gold on his list of semifinalists.

Class of 2023 center Michael Nwoko announced his top nine on Thursday night, listing UCLA men's basketball alongside eight other contenders. NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, Vanderbilt, Maryland and Miami (FL) are the other schools that have remained in contention for Nwoko's eventual commitment.

Boston College, Creighton, East Carolina, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Harvard, High Point, Houston, North Carolina A&T, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Seton Hall, Siena, South Florida, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest had all sent Nwoko offers in the past, but they are on the outside looking in at the moment.

UCLA sent its scholarship offer to Nwoko on June 25, beating Cal, Maryland, Seton Hall and Miami (FL) to the punch. Nwoko did go on an official visit to Northwestern earlier in the summer, though.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Nwoko was previously at The Burlington School (NC), but he has transferred to Prolific Prep (CA) in Napa. Incoming UCLA freshman center Adem Bona graduated from Prolific Prep in the spring.

247Sports, On3 and Rivals all have Nwoko rated as a three-star prospect, with the former two ranking him as a top-25 center in the class of 2023. Nwoko is ranked as the No. 204 prospect in the nation, No. 25 center and the No. 27 ranked player in California, according to the 247Sports Composite.

At the FIBA U18 Americas Tournament in June, Nwoko played for his native Canada. Nwoko averaged nearly a double-double, scoring 12.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game en route to a bronze medal.

Appearing on the Nike EYBL circuit for Team CP3 throughout the spring, Nwoko averaged 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

There could be five to eight open scholarship spots on the Bruins' roster next offseason, placing a lot of importance on their 2023 recruiting class. Coach Mick Cronin and his staff have yet to bring in a single commitment, though, so any recruit who lists UCLA as a finalist will be a key target to watch moving forward.

