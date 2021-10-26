Elite 2024 Guard Isaiah Elohim Secures UCLA Men's Basketball Offer

The Bruins are officially in the running for one of the best young guards in the nation.

UCLA men's basketball extended a scholarship offer to class of 2024 shooting guard Isaiah Elohim on Tuesday. The Sierra Canyon (CA) sophomore had previously detailed the Bruins' interest in him in a blog post he wrote for SI All-American back in August.

The offer comes the day after Elohim made an unofficial visit to campus, according to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Kansas also offered Elohim on Tuesday. Arizona State was the first program to send Elohim an offer a full 12 months ago, and Arizona, Oregon and Washington made offers this past spring and summer.

While 247Sports and Rivals have yet to come out with their rankings for the class of 2024, Elohim is the No. 4 player in the country according to ESPN. At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Elohim has earned a five-star rating from the Worldwide Leader as well.

Sierra Canyon is less than a month away from tipping off its season, and Elohim will be making his debut for the team after playing for Heritage Christian (CA) as a freshman. Elohim will be joining UCLA commit Amari Bailey, a consensus top-five player in the class of 2022 and one of the highest-rated combo guards to come out of Southern California in years.

The Bailey-Elohim backcourt tandem will last one year, with the former set to join the Bruins next fall, but with UCLA making a push to haul in the latter, it remains possible that the two could reunite somewhere down the road. The hype around Bailey at the moment certainly suggests he is a potential one-and-done player, although that decision is nearly two years away for the top prospect.

With Bailey and point guard Dylan Andrews already committed to joining the Bruins in 2022, current freshman guard Will McClendon set to make his debut in a year after recovering from a torn ACL and point guard Tyger Campbell still boasting three years of eligibility, UCLA has talent and depth in the backcourt for years to come. Elohim would bring a new dimension, though, and with two of those previously mentioned guards likely gone by the time Elohim starts his college career in 2024, he could be an important addition for coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins.

Elohim impressed at the Nike Peach Jam in July, leading the 15U division with 28.5 points per game.

Back at Sierra Canyon, Elohim won't only be suiting up alongside Bailey. He'll also be teammates with class of 2023 combo guard Bronny James, son of LeBron James, and USC-bound power forward Kijani Wright.

Elohim is going to go through his entire high school career in the white-hot spotlight, meaning joining a program with the history and expectations of UCLA wouldn't be anything new should he decide to move to Westwood in three year's time.

