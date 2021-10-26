    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballOlympic SportsNewsSI TIX
    Search
    Elite 2024 Guard Isaiah Elohim Secures UCLA Men's Basketball Offer
    Publish date:

    Elite 2024 Guard Isaiah Elohim Secures UCLA Men's Basketball Offer

    The Sierra Canyon product is on track to be one of the top recruits in the country for his class.
    Author:

    (Photo Courtesy of Isaiah Elohim/Instagram)

    The Bruins are officially in the running for one of the best young guards in the nation.

    UCLA men's basketball extended a scholarship offer to class of 2024 shooting guard Isaiah Elohim on Tuesday. The Sierra Canyon (CA) sophomore had previously detailed the Bruins' interest in him in a blog post he wrote for SI All-American back in August.

    The offer comes the day after Elohim made an unofficial visit to campus, according to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News.

    Kansas also offered Elohim on Tuesday. Arizona State was the first program to send Elohim an offer a full 12 months ago, and Arizona, Oregon and Washington made offers this past spring and summer.

    While 247Sports and Rivals have yet to come out with their rankings for the class of 2024, Elohim is the No. 4 player in the country according to ESPN. At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Elohim has earned a five-star rating from the Worldwide Leader as well.

    Sierra Canyon is less than a month away from tipping off its season, and Elohim will be making his debut for the team after playing for Heritage Christian (CA) as a freshman. Elohim will be joining UCLA commit Amari Bailey, a consensus top-five player in the class of 2022 and one of the highest-rated combo guards to come out of Southern California in years.

    The Bailey-Elohim backcourt tandem will last one year, with the former set to join the Bruins next fall, but with UCLA making a push to haul in the latter, it remains possible that the two could reunite somewhere down the road. The hype around Bailey at the moment certainly suggests he is a potential one-and-done player, although that decision is nearly two years away for the top prospect.

    With Bailey and point guard Dylan Andrews already committed to joining the Bruins in 2022, current freshman guard Will McClendon set to make his debut in a year after recovering from a torn ACL and point guard Tyger Campbell still boasting three years of eligibility, UCLA has talent and depth in the backcourt for years to come. Elohim would bring a new dimension, though, and with two of those previously mentioned guards likely gone by the time Elohim starts his college career in 2024, he could be an important addition for coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins.

    Elohim impressed at the Nike Peach Jam in July, leading the 15U division with 28.5 points per game.

    Back at Sierra Canyon, Elohim won't only be suiting up alongside Bailey. He'll also be teammates with class of 2023 combo guard Bronny James, son of LeBron James, and USC-bound power forward Kijani Wright.

    Elohim is going to go through his entire high school career in the white-hot spotlight, meaning joining a program with the history and expectations of UCLA wouldn't be anything new should he decide to move to Westwood in three year's time.

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

    IMG_0979
    Men's Basketball

    Elite 2024 Guard Isaiah Elohim Secures UCLA Men's Basketball Offer

    2 minutes ago
    IMG_0978
    Women's Basketball

    Class of 2023 Post Player Amanda Muse Trims List to 6, UCLA Women's Basketball Contending

    59 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-26 at 11.57.58 AM
    Football

    WATCH: Kyle Philips, Martell Irby Talk Utah Game, Quarterbacks, Saxophone

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17014127
    Football

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9

    2 hours ago
    IMG_0918
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA's Tough Nonconference Slate, Peyton Watson's Development

    22 hours ago
    IMG_0949
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Tyger Campbell on NIL Deals, Time With UCLA Men's Basketball

    23 hours ago
    IMG_0941
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Mac Etienne Discusses Benefits of Enrolling Early, UCLA's Final Four Run

    23 hours ago
    IMG_0932
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Peyton Watson Talks Joining UCLA Men's Basketball, Early Growth

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17014146
    Football

    SI Pac-12 Week 9 Power Rankings: UCLA Falls Back To Middle of the Pack

    23 hours ago