Peach Jam: Isaiah Elohim Making Strong Case for No. 1 Spot in 2024

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – As a consensus top five player in the 2024 class, Isaiah Elohim couldn’t draw from the cliché motivation most prospects use headed into the summer to build their standing nationally or make a name for themselves; instead, Elohim’s drive was rooted in his desire to validate his stature.

“A lot of guys hadn’t been seen much over the last year because of COVID,” Elohim said. “I came out this summer with the goal to prove that I’m what people are projecting me to be and more.”

Heavy emphasis on the “and more” after leading the Nike EYBL E15 league in scoring last week averaging 28.5 points a game.

His dominance was a carryover from a dominant freshman season at Heritage Christian (Northridge, Calif.), where he averaged 20 points, five rebounds and five assists a game to lead the Warriors.

That level of production and consistency has earned him offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon and USC and interest from Texas, Illinois, UCLA and Kentucky.

Every school has been parked courtside watching the 6-foot-4 scoring guard this week at the Nike Peach Jam.

“I’m younger so it’s exciting for me to see the coaches on the sidelines at my games,” Elohim said. “I think it’s pretty cool, but I don’t let it distract me from my only goal every time, and that’s to win.”

Mission accomplished.

Elohim led PG Elite (Calif.) to a 7-0 record during the Nike EYBL.

“I’m concentrating on doing the little things that it takes to get it done,” Elohim said. “I just have a different type of drive when I’m playing. I feel like I have so much to prove. I’m just trying to do it all.”

His approach is similar with his recruitment; remaining “wide open” in order to find the best possible fit when the time comes.

“I will go wherever I fit the best,” Elohim said. “If that’s on the east, west, north or south, it doesn’t matter to me. I want to be in a system that plays fast and moves the ball around. I don’t like to play stagnant. Also, family; I want to be at a school that’s like a family. That’s big for me. I’ve got time though; right now I’m just trying to be my best.”