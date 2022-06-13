Isaiah Miranda Picks Up Offer From UCLA Men's Basketball After Visit

The Bruins are continuing to push for another East Coast prospect.

UCLA men's basketball sent a scholarship offer to class of 2023 center Isaiah Miranda, the big man announced Thursday on Twitter. The Commonwealth Academy (MA) product's offer came right after he came to Westwood for an unofficial visit Wednesday.

Miranda also has offers from Arizona State, Bryant, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Siena, St. John's, Syracuse, USC, VCU, Virginia Tech and Washington.

Miranda already came out West earlier in 2022, visiting USC for a game in February. Two days after visiting UCLA, Miranda was back on the East Coast for an official visit to Georgetown. Over the previous few months, he also stopped by UConn, Kentucky and Providence.

Coming in at 7-foot-1, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, native has been moving across the Northeast over the past few years. Miranda played his freshman year at Tolman High School (RI), then went to the Phelps School (PA) for two years before returning to New England and enrolling at Commonwealth Academy in Springfield – the birthplace of basketball.

Miranda committed to Commonwealth Academy after earning an invite to the 2021 Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas, and he shined in his debut with his new school later that year. Miranda made the Zero Gravity Prep Classic All-Tournament First Team by proving he can shoot 3s off the dribble, slam home put-back dunks and have enough hops to see well above the rim.

A few months later, Miranda was back at the 2022 Pangos All-American Camp.

UCLA is pursuing several other prospects from Miranda's neck of the woods, and he is just the latest to get an offer since the evaluation periods opened up in April. Associate head coach Darren Savino – a New Jersey native who held positions at St. John's and Seton Hall before joining Mick Cronin at Murray State and Cincinnati – has strong ties to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic recruiting circles.

Miranda is a consensus four-star and top-40 prospect in the country, also coming in as the No. 1 recruit in Massachusetts across the board. ESPN is the lowest on Miranda, slotting him in at No. 39 in his class, while 247Sports has him all the way up at No. 23.

The Bruins do not have a commit in their 2023 class, but they will need to start building out the group sooner rather than later. There could be as many as eight scholarship spots opening up next offseason, marking next year as the first full re-tooling the program will have to undergo under Cronin.

McDonald's All-American center Adem Bona is a one-and-done candidate due to his athleticism and high spot on the recruiting boards, and the only other big man in-house is Mac Etienne, who is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in October. Both could come back for 2023-2024, but the future at the position – as it is as others – is uncertain.

