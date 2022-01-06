UCLA vs. Long Beach State: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

A break that lasted nearly a month is finally coming to an end, and the Bruins will be able to get their feet wet against a familiar foe.

WHO: UCLA vs. Long Beach State

DATE: Thursday, Jan. 6

TIME: 4:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Mike Montgomery (analyst)

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. TBD, XM Ch. TBD, SXM App TBD – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

UCLA is the No. 5 team in the country according to both the AP and Coaches Polls. Long Beach State has not appeared in either poll this season.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 11 and Beach at No. 267, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 20 and Long Beach State at No. 267.

UCLA got off to a 8-1 start to this season, losing to then-No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette. However, the Bruins had games canceled against Alabama State, North Carolina and Cal Poly due to COVID-19 issues, and their first few games of conference play were postponed as well.

The only reason UCLA is playing a nonconference game in January is because Arizona State had to back out of Wednesday's contest due to COVID-19 protocols on their side. It has been 26 days since UCLA took the court for game action.

The Bruins are averaging 81.1 points per game and allowing 65.6.

Long Beach State is 4-7 so far in 2021, with its wins coming against Idaho, Wright State, Bethesda and Westcliff. Like the Bruins, the Beach spent a long time away from the hardwood due to COVID-19, having six games canceled since playing USC on Dec. 12. Long Beach State managed to get its legs back under them Wednesday with a home win over Westcliff, but the tradeoff is that they will now be playing on back-to-back nights.

The Beach are averaging points per game 73.1 and allowing 81.2.

UCLA and Long Beach State actually played back on Nov. 15, with the Bruins winning 100-79 also at Pauley Pavilion. This will be the first time the blue and gold have played a nonconference opponent twice in the same regular season since their home-and-home deal with Notre Dame ended in the 1980s.

The Bruins opened the year with all five starters and the whole bench returning from last year's Final Four team, but forward Cody Riley sprained his left knee Nov. 9 and has not played since. Coach Mick Cronin said Tuesday that Riley is in line to return for Thursday, though.

Johnny Juzang is the top scorer so far this season with 16.6 points per game, while Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell are averaging 14.8, 13.0 and 12.6 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.2, and Rutgers transfer big man Myles Johnson is leading the team with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Guard Joel Murray is Long Beach State's leading scorer at 15.8 points per game, with Colin Slater and Joe Hampton both averaging double figures as well. Between those three, Jordan Roberts and Aboubacar Traore, five of the Beach's top six leading scorers are shooting above 48% from the field. The team as a whole ranks 13th in the nation in free throw attempts per game as well, but comes in at No. 320 in free throw percentage.

Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 414-194 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Dan Monson is now in his 25th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 390-359 with three NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Gonzaga, Minnesota and Long Beach State.

UCLA is 18-1 all-time against Long Beach State, winning the last seven head-to-head matchups and all three since Cronin arrived in Westwood.

