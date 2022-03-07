Skip to main content
Pac-12 Awards: Jaime Jaquez Jr. Wins Player of the Week For High-Scoring Outburst

Jaquez scored 30 and 27 points in the Bruins' two wins over Washington and USC in the past week.

Just narrowly beating the buzzer before the end of the regular season, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has taken home his first conference award of the year.

The Pac-12 announced its weekly honors Monday, and the guard/forward for No. 13 UCLA men's basketball (23-6, 15-5 Pac-12) won the Player of the Week award following his team's wins over Washington and USC. Jaquez becomes the third Bruin to win the award, with guard Johnny Juzang securing it in November and January and guard Tyger Campbell winning it on on Jan. 10.

The Bruins did not have another player nominated for that award or Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, which went to Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye.

Jaquez led UCLA in scoring in both of their wins over the Washington and USC, putting up a career-high 30 points against the Huskies on Monday and 27 against the Trojans on Saturday. Jaquez shot 60% or better from the field in both games, also supplementing that efficiency with 15 total rebounds.

Between the two contests, Jaquez averaged 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 63.6% shooting from the field and 77.8% from the free throw line.

Jaquez made seven free throws in each game, continuing his stretch of getting to the line more often and boosting his marks when he ends up drawing fouls. Before the last five games, Jaquez attempted three total free throws across the previous four games.

Across these last five, though, Jaquez has attempted six free throws per game while shooting 86.7% from the charity stripe.

That change of pace has come along with Jaquez recovering from multiple ankle injuries. Jaquez has taken on more of a power forward role, drawing free throws around the block and averaging 6.8 rebounds per game in his last five appearances.

Jaquez is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game on the season.

Taking out the three games he left early with injuries and the two in which he was heavily load managed, though, Jaquez's averages go up to 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Jaquez currently leads the Bruins in player efficiency rating, win shares and box plus/minus.

This is the first time Jaquez has ever won Pac-12 Player of the Week. Back in the 2019-2020 season, Jaquez won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week when he averaged 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals across a two-game homestand against the mountain schools.

UCLA will start its postseason Thursday night in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals, facing off against either Cal or Washington State.

The Bruins beat the Golden Bears twice, with Jaquez averaging 14.5 points and 2.5 steals per game on 61.9% shooting from the field in those two games. Jaquez only scored four points in his team's win over the Cougars, but UCLA still won by 20.

Pac-12 Awards: Jaime Jaquez Jr. Wins Player of the Week For High-Scoring Outburst

