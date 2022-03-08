The postseason honors came in bunches for the Bruins.

The Pac-12 announced its regular season awards on Tuesday, and while no one from No. 13 UCLA men's basketball (23-6, 15-5 Pac-12) picked up an individual honor, there were plenty of Bruins spread between the all-conference teams.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., guard Johnny Juzang and guard Tyger Campbell all made the All-Pac-12 First Team. Jaquez also made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team alongside guard Jaylen Clark and center Myles Johnson, giving UCLA three-fifths of the top defenders list.

Guard/forward Peyton Watson was named an honorable mention for the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Jaquez led the way with two spots on difference all-conference teams after averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game on the season. Jaquez put up those numbers despite being banged up through most of the past two months – taking out the three games he left early with injuries and the two in which he was heavily load managed, Jaquez's averages go up to 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The regular season ended in a Pac-12 Player of the Week award for Jaquez after he scored 57 points between UCLA's two wins over Washington and USC. Jaquez's scoring stood out the most on the box score across those contests, but he also did enough on the other end of the floor over the course of the season to pick up the second All-Defensive Team honor of his career.

Since the Pac-12 started naming an All-Defensive Team in 2008, only one other Bruin has earned the distinction multiple times – guard Darren Collison in 2008 and 2009.

Jaquez currently leads the Bruins in player efficiency rating, win shares and box plus/minus while ranking second in scoring and rebounding.

Juzang is UCLA's leading scorer on the season with 16.7 points per game, again despite missing time and playing through injuries over the past month or so.

COVID-19 protocols knocked Juzang out of the Bruins' final two games of January, and even though he was asymptomatic and returned to team facilities five days later, he missed one game due to a hip injury and two more with an ankle injury in the following weeks.

Before this most recent stretch, Juzang had appeared in 23 consecutive games for UCLA dating back to last postseason, when he notably ascended to the status of March Madness hero by averaging 22.6 points per game throughout the NCAA tournament. Juzang was averaging 19.0 points and 5.2 rebounds a night on .461/.386/.889 shooting splits in the 11 games leading up to his ankle injury against Oregon on Feb. 24.

Still, Juzang ranks third in the Pac-12 in scoring and put up double figures in 21 of the 24 games he appeared in.

Campbell is the only one of the bunch who has seen his name in this spot before, as he also made All-Pac-12 First Team last season.

The Bruins' de facto point guard scored a career-high 11.7 points per game as a redshirt junior, thanks in large part to his leap as a 3-point shooter – Campbell's 41.3% mark from downtown ranked fourth in the Pac-12.

Campbell saw his assist numbers dip this year, but his 4.3 assists per game still ranked third in the conference and helped put him at No. 1 in assist-to-turnover ratio in the Pac-12 and No. 3 in the nation.

Jaquez, Juzang and Campbell are all finalists for their respective position awards – the Julius Erving, Jerry West and Bob Cousy Awards – and Juzang is on the ballot for the John R. Wooden Award for national player of the year

All three of those players missed a solid amount of time, though, and one of the players who stepped up and led UCLA to wins while they were in and out of the lineup was Clark.

Clark's scoring numbers more than tripled from his freshman to sophomore year and his 22.0 player efficiency rating ranked No. 2 on the team behind only Jaquez, but his offensive rating stayed nearly constant at a tick over 116.0. Clark's defensive rating, meanwhile, dropped from 102.1 to 91.6 – third best on the team – and he led the Bruins with 2.5 steals per 40 minutes.

UCLA's leader in defensive rating was Johnson, who also led the team in rebounds and blocks. Johnson, coming in at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, introduced a new level of length down low for the Bruins this year after transferring from Rutgers.

Watson ranked second on the team in defensive rating at 89.6 – his steals per 40 minutes only trail Clark while his blocks per 40 minutes only trail Johnson.

Arizona boasted the Pac-12 Player of the Year in Benedict Mathurin and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in Christian Koloko. Stanford's Harrison Ingram picked up Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Arizona's Pelle Larsson won Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and Arizona's Tommy Lloyd won John R. Wooden Coach of the Year.

The five Bruins will take their hardware to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament, still awaiting their opponent for Thursday's quarterfinals.

