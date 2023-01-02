Pac-12 Awards: UCLA Center Adem Bona Wins Freshman of the Week

The Bruins' youngest stars continue to set themselves apart from their counterparts in the conference.

The Pac-12 announced its weekly performance awards Monday afternoon, and UCLA men's basketball center Adem Bona took home Freshman of the Week honors. Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. was nominated for Player of the Week, but he ultimately lost out to Colorado guard KJ Simpson.

Bona averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 68.8% from the field in the Bruins' two wins over Washington State and Washington.

In the road game against the Cougars on Dec. 30, Bona played a key part in leading the Bruins to victory. Beyond his seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Bona scored the go-ahead, game-winning points via a goaltend with 19 seconds left on the clock.

Bona put up bigger and better numbers in a more one-sided win over the Huskies on Jan. 1, scoring a career-high 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting. The freshman also added three blocks in the 25-point victory.

After missing the season opener due to NCAA eligibility issues, Bona has started in each of UCLA's last 14 games. Bona is averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.0 minutes per game on 64.8% shooting from the field and 69.0% from the free throw line.

Among qualified players, Bona ranks second on the team with a 135.1 offensive rating and 66.1% true shooting percentage. Bona ranks No. 3 in win shares per 40 minutes and No. 4 in box plus/minus.

The Pac-12 first introduced its Freshman of the Week award back in the 2019-2020 season. Both Jaquez and point guard Tyger Campbell won it that year, but the team went nearly three full years before putting forward another winner again.

Four of the last six winners have now been Bruins, with guard Amari Bailey getting the ball rolling on Nov. 28. Bailey repeated on Dec. 5, then passed the torch to guard Dylan Andrews on Dec. 12.

UCLA has now had a player win an individual conference award five times in eight weeks this season, as Jaquez won Player of the Week on Dec. 19.

