Skip to main content

'Bleav in UCLA': Recapping ASU Win, Previewing Basketball Season

The Bruins bested the Sun Devils on the gridiron Saturday night, while UCLA men's basketball will open its season Monday against Sacramento State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sam Connon and Travis Reed broke down UCLA football's 50-36 win over Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday night, sorting through Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance and the offense's efficiency without Zach Charbonnet. Sam and Travis also made their predictions for UCLA men's basketball's entire season, which is set to tip off Monday night at Pauley Pavilion versus Sacramento State.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavNetwork on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

UCLA BruinsUCLA Bruins

USATSI_17878658 (1)
Men's Basketball

Game-by-Game UCLA Men's Basketball Predictions 2022-2023

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19372850
Football

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 10 vs. Arizona State

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19372533
Football

Week 11 AP Poll: UCLA Football Climbs Further Into Top 10

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19372854
Football

Revisiting the Best Hurdles By UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19373228
Football

UCLA vs. Arizona State College Football Week 10: Postgame Takeaways

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19372422
Football

Thompson-Robinson, UCLA Football Hold Off Arizona State in Tempe

By Sam Connon
USATSI_18966253
Football

UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 10: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

By Sam Connon
USATSI_16882243
Football

UCLA vs. Arizona State College Football Week 10: Storylines to Watch

By Sam Connon