'Bleav in UCLA': Abramo Canka Joins UCLA, Previewing Football Season

The Italian wing could bring balance to the Bruins rotation, while Chip Kelly is in must-win mode over on the gridiron.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down how the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka will impact UCLA men's basketball's rotation and title hopes this season, as well as how it seems like the perfect solution to one of the team's biggest concerns. Fall camp also opened for UCLA football on Friday, giving a fresh look at the Bruins with their pivotal 2022 campaign only a few weeks away from kicking off.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

