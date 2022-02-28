Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Earn Split With Oregons, Chip Kelly Extension Details

Poor shooting and lights-out shooting defined UCLA's road trip to the Beaver State, setting up an interesting final week for the Bruins.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down the tough loss and massive victory UCLA men's basketball picked up against Oregon and Oregon State, respectively. The guys also shared their thoughts on Chip Kelly's contract extension terms with UCLA football and previewed the basketball game against USC on Saturday.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

