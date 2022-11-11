UCLA vs. Long Beach State: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will look to add another home win when the Beach come to Westwood for a late-night showdown at Pauley Pavilion.

WHO: UCLA vs. Long Beach State

DATE: Friday, Nov. 11

TIME: 8 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – J.B. Long (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 83, SXM App 83 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -19.5 (-118), Long Beach State +19.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -3333, Long Beach State +1100*

OVER/UNDER: O 145 (-118), U 145 (-110)*

UCLA entered the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and is No. 13 in the KenPom rankings. Long Beach State did not receive a vote in either preseason poll, and currently ranks No. 137 in the KenPom.

The Bruins are the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, earning the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll. The Beach, on the other hand, were picked to finish third in the Big West preseason media poll.

UCLA is led by coach Mick Cronin, who is in his fourth season with the program. Cronin boasts a 69-30 record since arriving in Westwood and a 434-201 record as a head coach overall including his stints at Murray State and Cincinnati.

In 2022, UCLA finished 27-8, earning second-place in both the Pac-12 regular season standings and conference tournament before reaching the Sweet 16 and losing to eventual national championship runner-up North Carolina. The Bruins finished No. 11 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 12 adjusted offense and No. 16 adjusted defense.

UCLA averaged 75.4 points per game last season, which ranked No. 59 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12. The defense allowed 64.2 points per game, which ranked No. 42 in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12.

Seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are the most prominent returning players on the roster, with both veterans in the running for All-American spots. Five-star freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona have joined the lineup as well, with sharpshooter David Singleton, do-it-all defensive ace Jaylen Clark, Italian transplant Abramo Canka and a handful of injury returnees making up the supporting cast.

Bona was held out of UCLA's season-opening win over Sacramento State on Monday, in accordance with the NCAA. The big man is expected to re-join the lineup Friday, joining Mac Etienne and Kenny Nwuba in the new-look post rotation.

Clark led the Bruins with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals on 7-of-7 shooting against the Hornets, becoming the first NBA, WNBA NCAAM, or NCAAW player to put up that stat line in 20 years. Jaquez and Campbell dropped 14 points each, while Singleton scored 13.

Long Beach State is led by coach Dan Monson, who is in his 14th season with the program. Monson got his start with two WCC titles at Gonzaga before taking over at Minnesota for eight years, and he boasts a 407-365 record for his career.

In 2022, Long Beach State finished 20-13, winning the Big West regular season title before losing to Cal State Fullerton in the conference tournament final. The Beach finished No. 160 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 169 adjusted offense and No. 166 adjusted defense.

Long Beach State averaged 73.8 points per game last season, which ranked No. 102 in the country and No. 1 in the Big West. The defense allowed 73.0 points per game, which ranked No. 278 in the country and No. 11 in the Big West.

The Beach have only made the NCAA tournament twice in the last 27 seasons, and they haven't participated in March Madness since 2012.

UCLA is 19-1 against Long Beach State all-time, winning each of the last eight matchups dating back to 2009. The Bruins won both of the matchups between the teams last season, one of which occurred in November and the other of which was a late addition to the slate in January following an extended COVID delay in Westwood.

In Long Beach State's first three NCAA tournament appearances in school history – 1970, 1971 and 1972 – it was UCLA that knocked them out each time. The Bruins have never lost to the Beach at Pauley Pavilion.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated