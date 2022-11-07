UCLA vs. Sacramento State: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

College basketball is back, and the Bruins are set to tip things off on their home court against the Hornets.

WHO: UCLA vs. Sacramento State

DATE: Monday, Nov. 7

TIME: 8:40 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 84, SXM App 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -24 (-110), Sacramento State +1331 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -2745, Sacramento State +310*

OVER/UNDER: O 135 (-110), U 135 (-110)*

UCLA enters the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the KenPom rankings. Sacramento State did not receive a vote in either preseason poll, and starts the year off at No. 276 in the KenPom.

The Bruins are the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, earning the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll. The Hornets, on the other hand, were picked to finish

UCLA is led by coach Mick Cronin, who is heading into his fourth season with the program. Cronin boasts a 68-30 record since arriving in Westwood and a 433-201 record as a head coach overall.

In 2022, UCLA finished 27-8, earning second-place in the Pac-12 regular season standings and conference tournament before reaching the Sweet 16 and losing to eventual national championship runner-up North Carolina. The Bruins finished No. 11 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 12 adjusted offense and No. 16 adjusted defense.

UCLA averaged 75.4 points per game last season, which ranked No. 59 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12. The defense allowed 64.2 points per game, which ranked No. 42 in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12.

Seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are the most prominent returning players on the roster, with both veterans in the running for All-American spots. Five-star freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona join the lineup as well, with sharpshooter David Singleton, do-it-all defensive ace Jaylen Clark, Italian transplant Abramo Canka and a handful of injury returnees making up the supporting cast.

Sacramento State is led by coach David Patrick, who is heading into his first season with the program. Patrick went 27-38 in two seasons as UC Riverside's head coach, then spent the past two years as an associate head coach at Arkansas and Oklahoma.

In 2022, Sacramento State finished 11-18, earning eighth-place in the Big Sky regular season standings and missing the NCAA tournament. The Hornets finished No. 317 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 313 adjusted offense and No. 284 adjusted defense.

Sacramento State averaged 65.4 points per game last season, which ranked No. 310 in the country and No. 10 in the Big Sky. The defense allowed 70.2 points per game, which ranked No. 207 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Sky.

Leading scorer Bryce Fowler and his 19.0 points per game left the program via graduation, as did 3-point specialist starting point guard William FitzPatrick. Upperclassman guards Zach Chappel and Kevin Wilbon return to the lineup, averaging 20.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game between the two of them last season.

The Hornets have yet to make an NCAA tournament, and they have finished above .500 just twice across their 31 seasons in Division I.

UCLA is 2-0 against Sacramento State all-time, winning the last matchup between the two teams 86-50 in 2013. The first meeting between the Bruins and Hornets was in 2005, which the blue and gold won 86-56.

*Odds via Odds Shark

