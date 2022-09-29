UCLA Men's Basketball Finalizes Schedule, Locks in Tip-Off Times

With the start of the season less than 40 days out, the Bruins have a clear picture of where and when their campaign will take them.

The Pac-12 announced game times and television assignments for a good chunk of UCLA men's basketball's games this year, finalizing the dates for all of its upcoming contests. The 2022-2023 season, which will officially get underway in early November, will feature 18 regular season games on national television, including high-profile showdowns on ESPN, ABC, CBS and FS1.

The first crosstown rivalry game of the year will be on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m at Pauley Pavilion. The game will take place while students are still on winter break, though, presenting an interesting variable when it comes to timing and attendance.

UCLA will play USC on the road on Thursday, Jan. 26 – yet another departure from the norm, considering the rivals have typically played on Saturdays in recent years.

The Bruins' road game against Arizona is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and will be shown on ABC. The second leg of the season series at Pauley Pavilion will take place on Saturday, March 4, when the Bruins and Wildcats will wrap up the regular season on ESPN.

As was previously announced, UCLA's road game against Maryland on Dec. 14, on FS1, while the CBS Sports Classic matchup with Kentucky is set for Dec. 17. The Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, which will feature matchups with Illinois and either Baylor or Virginia, will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN the weekend before Thanksgiving.

UCLA's full schedule, complete with start times and TV networks, is listed below:

Wed. Nov. 2 – vs. Concordia University, 7 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks (Exhibition)

Mon. Nov. 7 – vs. Sacramento State, 8:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Fri. Nov. 11 – vs. Long Beach State, 8 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Mon. Nov. 14 – vs. Norfolk State, 7 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Fri. Nov. 18 – vs. Illinois, 6:30 p.m. PT, ESPNU

Sun. Nov. 20 – vs. Baylor OR Virginia, TBD, ESPN

Wed. Nov. 23 – vs. Pepperdine, 7:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Sun. Nov. 27 – vs. Bellarmine, 4 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Thu. Dec. 1 – @ Stanford, 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN2

Sun. Dec. 4 – vs. Oregon, 2 p.m. PT, ESPN

Sat. Dec. 10 – vs. Denver, 12 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Wed. Dec. 14 – @ Maryland, 6 p.m. PT, FS1

Sat. Dec. 17 – vs. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. PT, CBS

Wed. Dec. 21 – vs. UC Davis, 2 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Fri. Dec. 30 – @ Washington State, 8 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Sun. Jan. 1 – @ Washington, 4 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Thu. Jan. 5 – vs. USC, 6:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Thu. Jan. 12 – vs. Utah, 8 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Sat. Jan. 14 – vs. Colorado, TBD, FOX

Thu. Jan. 19 – @ Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. PT, FS1

Sat. Jan. 21 – @ Arizona, 11 a.m. PT, ABC

Thu. Jan. 26 – @ USC, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN2

Thu. Feb. 2 – vs. Washington, 6 p.m. PT, FS1

Sat. Feb. 4 – vs. Washington State, 4 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Thu. Feb. 9 – @ Oregon State, 6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Thu. Feb. 11 – @ Oregon, TBD, ESPN or ESPN2

Thu. Feb. 16 – vs. Stanford, 8 p.m. PT, ESPN2

Sat. Feb. 18 – vs. Cal, 7:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Networks

Thu. Feb. 23 – @ Utah, 7:30 p.m. PT, FS1

Sun. Feb. 26 – @ Colorado, 1 p.m. PT, CBS

Thu. March 2 – vs. Arizona State, TBS, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sat. March. 4 – vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. PT, ESPN

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated