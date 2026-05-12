What Bruins Players Must Improve To Attain 4-0 Start

The Bruins are in desperate need of a better year for their football program, which struggled immensely under the pressure of last season, and fans are hungry for a change in some way, shape, or form.

They want to see a season opener in which UCLA wins instead of getting blown out , even if that means the impossible task of filling a star player's void; the same concept applies to the second week, despite a closer score.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans also want to witness consistency once the initial jitters of the season fade, and the Bruins did not have that last year, which led to a 0-3 start.

If UCLA can win all three of its first three games, things will be looking up, but the Bruins want more than just three wins, so what will it take for the Bruins to reach four wins to start the year?

The Players Who Will Allow UCLA To Win Four in a Row: Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it is easy to mention the quarterback of any team when looking at players that must improve, the case for Iamaleava's improvement based on his week four performance last year is a bit different.

This is because he played incredibly clean and was able to get the offense moving in rhythm with his opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats, completing 27 of 180 yards and a touchdown.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Typically, in the season, Iamaleava would be able to amass high yard counts but at the cost of turnovers, or be completely stagnant and not throw an interception because of it.

Yet against Northwestern, Iamaleava played clean while keeping the ball moving forward, and that is something the Bruins will need every game this upcoming season, whether it be from Nico himself or the rushing game that is starting to take the lead.

The Players Who Will Allow UCLA To Win Four in a Row: A.J. Fuimaono/All Young Rushers

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Osiris Gilbert (18) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing UCLA severely lacked last season was the ability to pressure its opponent's quarterback when the moment called for a big-moment sack, and it cost the Bruins some games, like their match against Northwestern.

Even with A.J. Fuimaono's assisted sack and variety of tackles, the Bruins came up just short by the end of the game. No one player can do everything; it will be a team effort on defense at all times. The Bruins will need to clean things up for a solid start to the campaign.