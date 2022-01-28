Up-and-Coming Guard Vyctorius Miller Earns Offer From UCLA Men's Basketball

Getting their foot in the door early, the Bruins have thrown their hat in the ring for a surging underclassman wing.

Class of 2024 shooting guard Vyctorius Miller picked up an offer from coach Mick Cronin and UCLA men’s basketball Wednesday evening. The Crean Lutheran High School (CA) product joined forward Naas Cunningham, guards Isaiah Elohim and Johnuel Fland in becoming one of four class of 2024 offers the Bruins have extended.

UCLA joins Cal Poly, Georgetown, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and Pac-12 foes Arizona, Arizona State and USC in offering Miller before the end of his sophomore season.

Standing at 6-foot-5, the promising Southern California native is currently rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, while also being ranked as the No. 8 player overall in the nation. ESPN also has Miller as a five-star recruit, while also being ranked as the No. 15 overall player in the top-25. On 247Sports, the 2024 class has not been rated nor ranked.

In December, Miller told Rivals that UCLA was one of the few schools interested in him at the time and expressed what he was looking in for his future college destination:

“For sure a winning program – that’s important,” Miller said. “So that and how the coaching staff treats me when I go on a visit. I want to see how they treat the players they have on campus right now, too.”

Crean Lutheran has gotten off to a hot start in the 2021-2022 campaign, with Miller playing a large role alongside former UCLA target and now UC Santa Barbara 2022 commit Koat Keat.

Consistently scoring over 20 points per game as a sophomore, Miller has helped Crean Lutheran to an 18-2 record overall with a 6-0 record in league play.

On NBA Draft Room, Miller is projected as a future first-round pick, as well as receiving a promising description of his talents:

“Vyctorius Miller is an elite-level combo guard prospect who projects as a high major recruit and future NBA player – and possibly the No. 1 player in the 2024 recruiting class. He’s got a high level of polish on the offensive end, able to score from 3 levels and create offense at will.”

Cronin has been a tad more hesitant than former Bruins’ coach Steve Alford with the selective number of offers so far, and sending in one at the beginning of Miller’s recruitment could be an encouraging sign for the Bruins.

