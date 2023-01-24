WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA-USC Rematch, McDonald's All-Americans

UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday morning's practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about preparing for a rematch with crosstown rival USC, what big man Vincent Iwuchukwu brings to the table, Amari Bailey's availability, the Trojans' defense, how to speed up opposing offenses, individual player development and the meaning of the McDonald's All-American Game.

Focus and message for USC rematch?



Well it's our first first repeat this year. So whenever you're playing repeats, obviously both teams are going to dissect the tape. What worked, what didn't work, what adjustments, what their game plan was. They're looking at ours. So, you know, we're all doing that. Ultimately, though, these type of games come down to performance. They're going to be ready to play. They had a great win Saturday. It didn't surprise me they struggled at Arizona, didn't look like themselves. But as you guys know, I have great respect for coach Enfield. Andy does a great job. They righted the ship quickly, they looked great Saturday night. But in a game like, both teams are going to be ready. It just comes down to performance. So we're both going to make a lot of adjustments, I'm sure.

So much success with their defense in the second half – they're gonna try to repeat that?

Sure, but they are a different team now with Vince. They can now rotate Josh Morgan in advance. We recruited him, so he's a tremendous kid. So I'm just happy for him. They can rotate those guys and a lot of what they were doing was to try to protect Josh Morgan's foul trouble and fatigue. But now with Vince healthy, they can be a little more aggressive with those two guys. So they're a bit different team, but a better team now.



What does Vince add?



Again, like I just said, now you don't have to protect Josh Morgan and try to keep him out of foul trouble the whole game. You can play them both and be aggressive defensively. And he gives them size. And a rim-runner finisher for the whole game. So they're just a better team.



Amari?

Yeah, he's close. You know, the ramp up stuff. So practiced, then you partially practice, you know, so it's a new wave stuff. Coach Palmer and I were saying in our era, you know, he coached at Compton Centennial, I coached at Cincinnati Woodward. We had one roll of tape for the whole team. And no medicine. It's so high tech now, I just stay out of it. The trainer one play off, this play on. I can't keep up with it. When they tell me he looks good, I would agree. So when they tell me he can play he'll play. It's all so high tech now, too much for me.



Full go in practice today?



Whatever Tyler says. Tyler's the man with that stuff.



Adem against Vince?



It's interesting because last game they were able to put Harry Hornery on him. With Adem, it's always you know, trying to be aggressive with staying out of foul trouble on defense. On offense, we got to throw the ball to him. When he's open deep in the paint, we got to do a better job of passing. Offensive struggles for me are all related to lack of execution. When you're supposed to screen, you got to screen. As a passer, you got to make the right pass at the right time. If not, you end up just dribbling in circles and trying to get one on one play to bail you out. That's an area where we... and I tell you guys this all the time, it gets harder to score as the season goes on. Scouting reports, teams get better, coaches batten down the hatches. So if you don't execute... five on five, if you don't execute, you're gonna struggle so. And as a big man you're relying upon passing a lot to get you the ball at the right time in the right place. So that's a big part of the Adem's offense is on his teammates as well.



USC guarding the paint?



Every year though.



What do they do well?



I say every time we play them, every time we play them. They defend the paint. Everybody's got ways they play. Like Washington State defends the three point line. Teams that are high ball pressure teams that are out there tight on you, they're going to defend the three point line. USC always defends the paint. Always, that's just what they do and they're good. That's every time we come here in this press conference, I've told you that for four years. And they do a great job of it. It's not just because of size either, it's schematic.



Better shooting?



Passing. I always say this to you guys. Passing is the key to good offense. Throw in some good screening as well. Passing is the key. When you miss people ... timing is everything. You pass on time, he's open, pass late, he's not. Or you completely miss him. Or you throw a bad pass. It's hard to score in five on five there are no secrets, especially when we play each other. There are no secrets. That's why I say there are no secrets in games like this. It comes down to performance. For instance, Drew Peterson, the last time, whenever the last time they beat us, last year over there right? I mean looked like Larry Bird. I can be frustrated and you go back and watch the tape, it's just unbelievable. Games like this, performance, certain guys play really well. Coaches, we lament about certain things. And then you have to look at reality. You know, when they played Arizona State, Boogie Ellis made a bunch of threes, played really well. Drew Peterson played really well. Arizona State couldn't make a shot.

Defensively, you've had a lot of success with press, but a lot of that is predicated on made baskets

Can’t score, can’t press.

Anything else you can do to speed up a team when you aren't making shots?

I mean, ball pressure, activity, absolutely. You know, we have a saying—the guy on the ball’s got to get something done and sometimes what you’re getting done if you’re a dead fish on the ball is, you’re doing a great job of letting them run their offense and find the open man. So defense is about effort, it’s about effort. You better get something done on the ball and guard two people off the ball, meaning you’re helping the guy on the ball and you’re not giving up a shot off the ball. It takes tremendous effort, tremendous effort. You know, good effort isn’t good enough, and so when you’re talking about creating some transition, it takes great effort. You’ve got to be disruptive and being disruptive is going to take a lot of effort and energy and five guys engaged; that way you can get some hands on balls, force some tough shots and get out on the break, which that will solve offensive issues quickly.

Thoughts on players who have individual trainers? Roll your eyes at what it is now compared to what it used to be?

Well, I think it's good to be in the gym. First of all, with all young people, like my daughter’s in theater—I’d rather have her in theater than in her bedroom staring at her computer, so it’s good to be in the gym. The question is, what do you do in there?

So when it comes to what they're doing in there...

It’s tough because I’m not in there. Now, Darren shows me some funny things. I talk to all our guys about this and I’m a huge believe in this, at this point now I’m experienced—I’m not going to call myself hold, but I’m experienced. My hair will tell you the truth. Outside of centers, most guys’ career will end because of their inability to make open shots. That’s just a fact. Outside of a guy that’s career can be extended because he’s such a good defensive player; most guys’ career will end because of their inability to make open shots because they can pay somebody else who can make a higher percentage than you. So, to me, my advice, always, we’ve got to become a better shooter. All that other stuff that I think you’re referring to—one-handed passes off the wall and all that, you’ve got to be able to shoot the ball at a high percentage because you’re playing a sport that’s being played all over the world now. Our sport is the hardest sport to make it in—by far. The smallest team, baseball’s twice as much, football’s four times as many, so the major sports—hockey, I’d have to ask Eric Johnson, I don’t know how many but I know they’ve got a lot of dudes over there; none of our guys are tough enough for that anyway, but the point being it’s the hardest sport to make it in because it’s played around the world and it’s the smallest team, so you better be able to shoot the ball.

Care about McDonald's All-American Game?

You know, again, a long time ago, I got to spend time with the great Kobe Bryant and by the way did you see [inaudible, reference to Air movie] was announced yesterday? I’ll show it to you, the Hollywood Reporter, Matt Damon plays Sonny [Vaccaro], Ben Affleck plays Phil Knight, I’m excited to be at that premier. But anyway, Sonny was the originator of the Dapper Dan, before the McDonald’s game, so it’s great for the kids, exposure, good for them, let them have some fun, but I think the fallacy is you’re selected to that or somebody ranks you high that you’re going to make it. I would tell you that guys—I can give you examples of two guys who played a long time in the NBA that I recruited, the best thing that happened to them [was] they didn’t play in those games, Jason Maxiel, Francisco Garcia because what happens sometimes is you go, ‘I’m the man, I’m going to make it’ versus the guy that comes in that doesn’t have all that hype and comes in with the right attitude, so it’s hard on young kids when everybody around them tells some kid in ninth grade that you’re the greatest kid ever. I mean, you would believe it too if you’re 14 years old, it’s tough on those kids. So I feel for those kids because what happens is you put the spotlight on them, the weight of the world on them. I get it, it’s part of it.

