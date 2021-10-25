WATCH: Tyger Campbell on NIL Deals, Time With UCLA Men's Basketball

UCLA men’s basketball point guard Tyger Campbell talked to the media on Monday about his recent string of sandwich-related name, image and likeness deals, also touching on the relationship he has built with coach Mick Cronin over the years.



TYGER CAMPBELL

How many Fat Tygers?

Not too many. Enough for me to still maintain my same body weight and work hard on the court.

How did you design the sandwich?

Yeah, I worked together with them. They took some of my ideas – food that I like – and kind of combined them into one big sandwich.

What's in it?

You got to go get it to see, but I'll give you a little sneak peek. There's fries, chicken fingers and mozzarella sticks on it. So that's three of the seven or eight things that are on it. So go get one, go get a Fat Tyger.

Honey Bee Burger sponsorship, vegan place opposite from Fat Sal's?

Yeah, so pretty much with Honey Bee, their whole thing is they want to make food that isn't exclusively for vegan people. So they want to make food that caters to people that still like eating regular food and just like the taste of vegan food. So me, I like the taste of the food that they have there. They got a really good Honey Bee burger, they got to get chicken sandwich, their shakes are good. I just thought it would be cool to work with them. And I'm thankful to Honey Bee Burger.

Improving outside shooting?

I try to just get up extra shots after practice, more than I did last year. And then come in on my off days and pretty much just really lock in on my form, my balance and a couple of things I wasn't really focused on last year. So for me, it's just repetition, getting as many shots up as I can, until I feel comfortable with it.

Feel like you've been here a really long time?

I feel like I've been here for a good amount of time. I love my time here. I've had some of the best years of my life here.

Three years of eligibility left?

I'm just worried about today, right now, going into practice getting better today and listening to Coach. I just like to take it one day at a time. It's there, but I'm not really too worried about it. I'm just worried about what coach wants us to do and how I'm going to lead this team this year.

Graduated?

No sir.

Mental bond with Cronin?

I'd say with Coach, there's just a respect level that's there on my side where whatever he needs me to do or whatever he needs me to do for the team, it's there. So I'd say we're – I don't know what the right word for it is – we're pretty on the same page a lot of the time. That isn't to say I don't mess up, make mistakes, and catch myself not leading sometimes. But I feel like Coach has my back and he's just making sure that I'm ready for the season and this team.

Working with Myles in pick and roll?

Yeah, miles is a great player. Defensively, he's a monster, blocks a bunch stuff around the basket. And offensively, he's working on his game every day. extending his range a little. He's money around the basket. So it's been good playing with a big like that and I'm just thankful that he's here.

