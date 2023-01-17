WATCH: Tyger Campbell Talks Scouting ASU, Adem Bona's Motor

UCLA men's basketball point guard Tyger Campbell spoke with reporters ahead of Tuesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Campbell talked about going on the road to face Arizona State and Arizona, scouting the Sun Devils, winning games when shots aren't falling, playing with Adem Bona and the intense environment the Bruins will be playing in this weekend.

What's going to be the key to coming out with two big road victories?

Um, you know, coach always tells us on the road you can't really tun the ball over, and so I'd say taking care of the ball and just bringing our defensive intensity is something else, so just playing really good defense.

What have you seen out of ASU's defense?

Um, to be honest, I haven't watched a lot, but we're gonna start film today. I know they're really disruptive defensively and they play a lot of guys, so they're always fresh, they're playing really hard. So I just know they're a really good team, they always play hard when we go out there and I know they'll be ready for us.

Historically, they've been really good at drive and kicks – what's the best way to defend that?

Um, I mean, I guess just staying in front of your man, having help and moving it and just being in the right places defensively.

Is it fun or stressful to play in a game like the Colorado one where you aren't hitting shots but the defense is playing well?

Um, I'd say it was just a tough one. Like, it felt like it was a lid on the rim, but of course you don't want games like that, you want every shot to go in. So I would prefer not to have a game like that where we don't rely on our defense, but we weren't making shots, so we locked in on the defensive end and we pulled out a victory. Cause I heard we missed our first –

Fourteen 3s

Yeah, some type of crazy state coming into the second half, then we finally hit one. But yeah, I was happy we could pull it out.

More satisfying at the end when you see you won by 14 despite shooting like that most of the game?

Yeah, I mean, we can pull out a win like that. You're just thankful, cause obviously, like you said, shots weren't going in, we had to pick it up defensively. But of course, honestly, I'd much rather have a blowout, but a win is a win.

What's your favorite part of playing with Adem?

Um, you know, the pressure he puts on the basket in the roll, coming off the screen if the big man helps up and I'm going to the basket, the big man stays back and plays Adem, it kinda opens it up for me. And just also his intensity, like, his motor to block a shot, run down the court. I don't know how many times he's done that this season, block a shot and ran down the court for a lob or just outran his man. So I'd say just his drive, you know, it carries through the whole team. It brings energy to everybody.

About as fast as the guards?

I'd say he might be faster. He's got long legs, so I don't know.

Feel extra incentive to run with him when he makes a defensive play on the other end?

Uh, sometimes. I guess it's just play-to-play. It'll be he blocks a shot, he runs all the way down the court, you gotta give it to the big fella. Kinda just reading the game, whatever's open.

Fun to be around a happy, positive guy?

Yeah, of course. You know, you don't want to be around negativity. You know, he's a young guy, he brings a lot to our team and the sky's the limit for him.

Excited to play in the McKale Center? Said in the past it was one of your favorite places to play?

Um, yeah.

Fun, hostile environment?

It'll be fun, yeah. We're excited.

Does win a game like the one you did against Colorado help revitalize the team and protect against complacency?

Um, yeah. I mean it just really shows us that when shots aren't going in, we can still tough out a game with our defense. Of course, Colorado's a great team, all credit to them, but shots weren't going and we figured out a way. So we just look back on the game as we're finding ways, different ways to win and we just gotta build on that and keep trying to win one game at a time. We're just worried about Arizona State right now.

