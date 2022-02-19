UCLA vs. Washington: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

With just six games left in the regular season, the Bruins will host the reeling Huskies looking to get settled heading into the home stretch.

WHO: UCLA vs. Washington

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 19

TIME: 7 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1 – Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 137, XM Ch. 197, SXM App Ch. 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -17 (-110), Washington +17 (-118)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-2000), Washington (+900)*

OVER/UNDER: O 140.5 (-110), U 140.5 (-118)*

UCLA is the No. 13 team in the country according to the AP Poll while coming in at No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Washington is not in either poll.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 11 and the Huskies at No. 129, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 14 and Washington at No. 129. In the NCAA selection committee's March Madness preview, UCLA was listed as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest on Saturday, while Washington is all but out of the running for an at-large bid for the tournament.

UCLA is 18-5 so far this season this season, losing to then-No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette before a 26-day COVID-19 hiatus. The Bruins returned to action with wins over Long Beach State and Cal, followed by a loss to Oregon at home.

Immediately following that speed bump, UCLA strung together a six-game winning streak, beating Oregon State, Utah, Colorado, then-No. 7 Arizona, Cal and Stanford, only to fall right back right after. A stretch of three losses in four games started with a defeat at the hands of the Wildcats, followed by a loss against Arizona State, a win over Cal and a loss to crosstown rival USC, but UCLA got back on track with a 20-point win over Washington State on Thursday.

The Bruins are averaging 77.1 points per game and allowing 65.5. UCLA boasts the second-best scoring defense and third-best scoring offense in the Pac-12 while also being in the top five in the nation in limiting their turnovers at just 9.6 per game.

Guard Johnny Juzang is UCLA's top scorer so far this season with 17.9 points per game, while guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, guard Jules Bernard and guard Tyger Campbell are averaging 12.4, 12.1 and 12.0 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.6 and center Myles Johnson has the most rebounds per game with 5.7 while shooting a team-best 63.9% from the field goal.

No Bruins are expected to miss the game, although Jaquez is still working through ankles injuries, guard Jaylen Clark recently returned from an elongated concussion break and guard/forward Peyton Watson is a week removed from suffered a leg contusion. Clark showed no signs of rust Thursday, putting up career-highs with 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals against Washington State.

Despite starting the season 4-2, Washington opened the year with a loss to Northern Illinois and also added losses to Wyoming, Nevada and Winthrop before heading into a December COVID-19 break sitting at .500. Upon their return, the Huskies beat Seattle, then lost to Utah Valley.

Conference play started with losses to Arizona and Colorado and a win over Utah in between, and then Washington finally got going by mid-January. The Huskies won six out of seven with wins over Cal, Stanford and Oregon State, climbing towards the top of the Pac-12 standings with a month to go.

Washington has since dropped three out of four to Stanford, Arizona and USC, with those losses coming by an average of 17.3 points.

The Huskies are averaging 70.7 points per game and allowing 72.7. Washington don't have many stats that put them in the top half of the Pac-12, and while they rank No. 1 in forcing turnovers, No. 1 in steals and No. 3 in blocks, the Huskies boast the third-worst scoring defense, fourth-worst perimeter defense and second-worst rebounding margin.

Washington's offense runs almost exclusively through guard Terrell Brown Jr., who started his career at Shoreline Community College, then transferred to Seattle, then to Arizona before finally joining the Huskies. Brown averages 22.4 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game, but the guard works almost exclusively inside the arc, taking fewer than two 3-pointers per game and shooting 22.0% on the ones he does take.

The rest of Washington's rotation guards and wings take plenty of 3s, even they aren't great at knocking them down – three players average more than four attempts per game and five average over 2.5. West Virginia transfer forward Emmitt Matthews and veteran guard Jamal Bey combine for 20.2 points per game, with Stanford transfer guard Daejon Davis and TCU transfer guard PJ Fuller also adding to the scoring load.

Nate Roberts is in his second year as the Huskies' starting big man, averaging 6.8 rebounds per game this season, but he is far from a major factor on offense or as a shot-blocker.

Mick Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 424-198 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Mike Hopkins is now in his sixth season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 85-76 with one NCAA tournament appearance across an interim stint at Syracuse and his five years at Washington.

UCLA is 103-42 against Washington since 1950, with the Bruins winning seven of the last eight. The only loss in that stretch came under interim coach Murry Bartow. UCLA has also won the last four head-to-head matchups with the Huskies that took place at Pauley Pavilion.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

