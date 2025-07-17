UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Wide Receiver Breakdown
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we're breaking down UCLA's wide receiver depth ahead of the 2025 season.
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Redshirt Senior
Mokiao-Atimalala will be one of UCLA's leading wide receivers this season, coming off a 2024 campaign that was derailed by injury. The redshirt senior missed three games last season but finished with 28 receptions for 294 yards and a receiving touchdown regardless.
Projected as the Bruins' No. 1 Z receiver, Mokiao-Atimalala may finally have the breakout season UCLA fans have been expecting of him following the departures of most of last season's leading receivers.
Kwazi Gilmer, Sophomore
Gilmer is returning from a promising true freshman season and will be one of the Bruins' most important wideouts this season, especially following the departures of Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant. He finished last season with 31 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
Mikey Matthews, Transfer Junior
Matthews comes to the Bruins by way of Cal, along with running back Jaivian Thomas, and is projected to be one of Nico Iamaleava's most targeted receivers this upcoming season. The dynamic slot finished last season with 32 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown.
Carter Shaw, Redshirt Sophomore
Shaw may be looking forward to a similar role with UCLA as in prior seasons, despite the turnover of the Bruins' receiving corps. He played in six games last season, starting one of them, and racked up 45 receiving yards on just two receptions. However, he missed the last six games of the season with an injury.
Ezavier Staples, Redshirt Senior
Staples has been with the Bruins for four seasons and has played in only 21 games, mostly for special teams and at times as a reserve wide receiver. In his career, he's recorded one catch for 16 yards against Stanford in 2023. In his final season of eligibility, it looks like he'll be a more prominent backup.
Rico Flores Jr., Junior
Flores is returning for his junior year in Westwood, and he played in the first four games of the 2024 season before sitting out the rest of the year due to injury. Still, he had 12 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. Beating out Matthews as the primary slot receiver is unlikely, but Flores is poised for a good season.
