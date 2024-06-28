UCLA Basketball Adem Bona Reacts To Being Drafted By 76ers
Former UCLA basketball standout Adem Bona has officially been drafted. The Philadelphia 76ers took Bona in the second round with the No. 41 overall pick in the draft.
The 6-foot-10 Nigerian-born basketball player recognized that this moment was not only important to him, but his family back home. Bona is both Nigerian and Turkish, and previously played Turkish Professional Basketball,
"It means the world to me," Bona said, via ESPN. "I represent a lot of people, I represent two countries. I know back home they're really proud of me. It means everything for me to be standing here right now."
Among those supporters back home is his brother, who was already a 76ers fan. Bona also added that he is primarily excited to get to work, as well as play alongside NBA superstar and former league MVP Joel Embiid.
"I can't wait to get there to get to work," Bona said after he was drafted. "I'm so excited to be there. Actually, my older brother is a Philly fan, he's really excited right now. He's back home in Nigeria watching. I can't wait to get there and also get the opportunity to meet Joel Embiid."
Bona heads to the 76ers after two seasons with the Bruins. He averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game at UCLA. He was part of the Bruins team that advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2023, and a leader on a young Bruins squad this past season. Bona is heavily known for his defense, and was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season as well as first-team All-Pac-12.
More UCLA: Adem Bona Drafted by Philadelphia 76ers with No. 41 Pick in Second Round