UCLA Basketball: Elite Studio City Recruit Breaks Down 2024 Bruins Transfers
After an underwhelming 16-17 finish to his 2023-24 season (his first sub-.500 year with UCLA), Bruins head coach Mick Cronin wasted little time in changing course for 2024-25. He allowed several of his prized 2024 recruits to enter the NCAA transfer portal, while looking to shore up his roster with experienced transfers, rather than focusing on international freshman recruits this year.
One far more local possible recruit, 6-foot-8 Harvard Westlake power forward Nikolas Khamenia, recently weighed in on Cronin's offseason moves.
"They're doing what they have to do to get better. Coach Cronin's been to a Final Four. So he's trying to do that same thing. He's proven to help guys get better, and guys are going to UCLA from the portal so that they can help him win," Khamenia said.
Khamenia is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 29 prospect in the nation and the ninth-best power forward, while considering him the third-best player in California. In addition to UCLA, he has gotten offers from Gonzaga, Arizona, Creighton, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Purdue, Southern Utah, St. John's, Stanford, Tennessee, and UNLV. He told Pierson that he has also chatted extensively with Duke, though the Blue Devils have yet to officially tender him an offer.
