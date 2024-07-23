UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Reveals Team USA Will Integrate Injured Kevin Durant
Former one-and-done UCLA Bruins Pac-10 All-Freshman Teamer-turned-two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday has weighed in on how team USA intends to incorporate 14-time All-Star Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant into the lineup for the Team USA men's Olympic club heading into the 2024 Paris games.
In a postgame presser with Team USA (and Golden State Warriors) head coach Steve Kerr, following a second straight nailbiter exhibition victory on Monday in London's O2 Arena, this time over Team Germany, the two-time NBA champion explained that the program had given no thought to swapping out Durant for another player while he recuperates from a lingering calf injury (via ClutchPoints).
"That's Kevin Durant, my boy. What are we talking about? That's KD. He needs to be out there," Holiday remarked.
The "2020" Tokyo Olympics (which actually transpired during 2021, having been delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Holiday started five of six contests for the Gregg Popovich-coached program during his run to his first Olympic gold medal. He averaged 11.8 points on .483/.350/.667 shooting splits, 3.7 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals, while supplying his typical grade-A perimeter defense.
The six-time All-Defensive Teamer, who just claimed his second league championship with the Boston Celtics this summer, has been a frequent flier in Kerr's starting lineups across these five exhibition games. How his role is impacted by a potential Durant return (Durant has sat out all five warm-up games for Team USA) remains to be seen.
As the 34-year-old Holiday builds on his legacy, he's making a belated case for Hall of Fame consideration. The 6-foot-4 vet has accrued solid individual accolades (although he's only made a pair of All-Star appearances and zero All-NBA berths) and served as the best defender and a starter on two championship squads. If he adds a (likely) second gold medal this summer, he'll only bolster his argument.
