UCLA Basketball: Unpacking Mick Cronin's 6 New Bruins Transfers
UCLA basketball's Mick Cronin added six players to the roster through the transfer portal. As the Bruins head into their first season in the Big Ten conference, The Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch breaks down each of the "quick-fix six" coming to Westwood.
The first transfer to join the Bruins was USC's guard Kobe Johnson.
"Johnson could supplant Lazar Stefanovic as the starting small forward because of his defensive prowess and sneaky-good passing skills," Bolch writes.
The former crosstown rival will become the first basketball player since Frank Bowman in the World War II era to compete for both the Trojans and Bruins.
Last season, Johnson averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 steals. He was selected for the 2024 Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. Johnson has one year of NCAA eligibility, which is the least amount across all six transfers.
On the younger side is Oklahoma States' forward Eric Dailey Jr., who has three years of NCAA eligbility remaining. Bolch described Dailey as "possibly the Bruins’ best athlete and most versatile player".
He played every position on the court in his freshman season. Last season, Dailey averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists along with 24 steals and a 49.6% field goal percentage.
Dailey is no stranger to the Big-12 conference. He ranked second among freshmen in usage rate (22.3) and was just one of six rookies to be on the court for more than half of their team's minutes (55%).
South Dakota State's forward William Kyle III is the next Bruin transfer, with two years of eligibility left.
Last season, he averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks. He was also named the 2023-24 Summit League Defensive Player of the Year.
"Kyle could be UCLA’s starting center in the season opener if the Bruins opt for his proven defense and rebounding over sophomore Aday Mara’s upside on offense," Bolch notes.
Next is Loyola Marymount's guard Dominick Harris.
With two years of eligibility remaining, the graduate transfer averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1 assist with a 42.9% field goal percentage. He led the Lions and West Coast Conference in points per game last season.
Former Oregon State forward Tyler Bilodeau has faced the Bruins in the Pac-12, but now he is joining them. Starting in all 32 games last season, he earned a 10 point, 14 rebound double-double against UCLA on December 28. '
"Cronin gave his assistant coaches a hard time about not recruiting Bilodeau out of high school in Washington state given his emergence as possibly the Beavers’ best player last season," Bolch writes. "How did we miss on him? But apparently everybody missed on him."
The final transfer is Los Angeles native Skyy Clark, a guard from University of Louisville. Last season, he averaged 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3 assists and recorded a 41.2% field goal percentage.
More UCLA: Hall of Fame Ex-Bruin Joining Contender After Sign-and-Trade