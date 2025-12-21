Biggest Takeaways From Mick Cronin's Postgame Press Conference

The Bruins really struggled to get anything going in the first half; however, they would roar back in the second half, scoring 65 points to ultimately win 108-87.

This must have been a very stressful game for Mick Cronin. After three losses to start the season, Cronin's seat is starting to heat up; a loss here would have really prompted some serious conversations. Here is what he had to say about the game.

Mick Cronin on Cal Poly

The Bruins were shocked in the first half after entering the tunnel down 45-43. Cal Poly really showed up, and you could tell the Bruins were not ready for it. While UCLA did perform better in the second half, the cracks were showing big time in the first half.

I'd like to give Cal Poly credit. Came in ready to play. Mike did a good job. Obviously. The kids made a lot of shots in the first half. You know, they... It's hard for us to play a center in this game. You could see why I couldn't. They're putting five guys behind the line just driving kicks. Our guys weren't ready for it. I don't think they understood to the extent of Cal Poly's commitment to that style. Mick Cronin on Cal Poly

Mick Cronin on Skyy Clark

Skyy Clark had a very good game, scoring 30 points, shooting 6-12 from three. Right on schedule, too, as his scoring was needed for the Bruins to win in this one. Mick Cronin spoke in the past about how important it is for Clark to be a volume shooter, and he was in this one.

I just want him to shoot the ball and stay aggressive. Shoot the ball, and I don't want him... I don't want him counting misses. You know, we got guys on this team need to give us toughness, defense, and rebounding. We got guys can score. Mick Cronin

Mick Cronin on Poor Preparation

Mick Cronin was not pleased with how UCLA started off the game, he takes full accountability and tells the press exactly what the coach's role is in these games. Now that he has established this, he needs to figure out how to improve the Bruins' defense.

There's some things obviously I'm not happy about. Our preparation wasn't what it needed to be. See, I don't believe in we told them. That's how you get fired. You go to the radio show, you come to the press conference, and say we told them they could shoot. Your job is to make sure your team does what you tell them to do by any means necessary. And we failed tonight, so I'm not happy with the... with myself and my staff. For the way we came out defensively. Mick Cronin

While the Bruins scored a season-high point total in this game, there is still plenty to clean up. It is encouraging to see Cronin taking accountability, but that transparency only adds more pressure on him to ensure the Bruins continue to perform at a high level.

