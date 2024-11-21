BREAKING: Five-Star QB, Former Commit of UCLA's Bitter Rival Announces New Destination
The UCLA Bruins' bitter rival has taken another massive hit on the recruiting as the USC Trojans had to watch 2025 five-star quarterback Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis announce his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday afternoon on ESPN. He originally committed the Trojans since last August.
Lewis joined "The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and announced his commitment, coming just days after he announced his decommitment from USC.
"I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Colorado," Lewis announced.
One of the nation's top players in the 2025 class was also looking at Georgia and Indiana as possible destinations after he decided to leave the Trojans. Many believed his top choice to be the Buffaloes and they were spot on after his latest announcement.
Lewis was asked by McAfee what went into the decision and referenced the dynamic between him and the current quarterback Shadeur Sanders, and head coach and NFL legend, Deion Sanders. It seemed a no-brainer opportunity for Lewis to join the Buffaloes with such a professional pedigree.
"I mean, of course it was big for me, just coming in after Shadeur (Sanders), just seeing what he's done to Colorado and what he's turned it into," Lewis said. "It's definitely a blessing, getting put in this position, coming after him and with his dad [Deion Sanders]. I mean, I couldn't beat it."
A big reason why Lewis backed out of his commitment to the Trojans was because of their current quarterback controversy. Junior Miller Moss still has another year of eligibility and has been the starter all season up until last week when transfer sophomore Jayden Maiava took the reigns.
There is a very high chance both of those guys stay with the Trojans which would pose issues for Lewis to come in and make an immediate impact with two experienced quarterbacks carrying a litter of experience.
The top priority for Lewis is being able to have a chance to start as a freshman and that is exactly what coach Sanders told him in the recruiting process. Lewis will have a very good chance to be the Week 1 starting quarterback next season and an even better chance to succeed early in his career.
"Coach Prime's always said, 'the best man is going to play', and that's really what I wanted, was to be able to come into compete, start as a freshman," Lewis said. "I mean, I wouldn't have much fun sitting on the bench, so I want to come in somewhere I can get a chance to play, he's gonna [Sanders] let me compete for that. That was big for me."
