UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez: From the Hardwood to the Diamond
A big question swirling around the UCLA Bruins' athletic programs is: What can't Gabriela Jaquez do? The multi-sport athlete is going from a historical run in her junior season with the women's basketball team to joining the 36-5, No. 10-ranked UCLA softball squad for the second-straight season.
Jaquez was an integral piece to the Bruins' first ever Final Four appearance this past season, averaging 9.6 points on 52.3% shooting with 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 36 games. She also posted a tournament-high 18 points to defeat No. 3 LSU and advance to the Final Four.
Prior to the Bruins' crushing loss to the national title-winning UConn Huskies in the national semifinals, Jaquez announced her return for her second season with UCLA's softball team on social media. Now that basketball season is complete, Jaquez can direct her attention to the diamond.
According to MaxPreps, Jaquez played three seasons of softball at Adolfo Camarillo High School before coming to UCLA in 2022. She hit .271 over her three-year career and showed enough talent to make one of the most elite rosters in the country.
Jaquez made her collegiate debut as a pinch runner in UCLA's NCAA Super Regional victory over Georgia in May of 2024. She came into score on a Jordan Woolery three-run homer, defeating the Bulldogs, 8-0 in six innings.
The Bruins are tied for first place in the Big Ten standings at 9-1, holding the best overall record of any team in the conference. They are the highest ranked team in the conference and are seeking to reach the Women's College World Series for the second-straight season and third time since 2022.
With 41 games already being played in the season and the women's basketball team making such a deep run into March Madness, Jaquez is joining the program at a less-than-ideal time, likely to receive little to no playing time.
If the Bruins are in similar situations where they are in a comfortable situation, Jaquez could very well enter the game as a pinch hitter or pinch runner to make any kind of an impact for her team. It is quite special what this young lady has been able to do in her career, spanning between multiple sports.
Follow along on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another UCLA news story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE