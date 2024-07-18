UCLA Basketball: Bruins Lock Up 2-Year Neutral-Site Series vs Gonzaga
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball team has finalized an agreement to play a two-year neutral-site series against one of the most elite college programs in recent seasons, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, in both Los Angeles and Seattle, during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 NCAA seasons, per a UCLA press release.
UCLA and Gonzaga had vastly different 2023-24 season runs. The Bruins finished 16-17, Mick Cronin's first sub-.500 season ever with the program, and missed the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga went 27-8 and lost in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal round.
First, the two teams will square off at the L.A. Clippers' brand-new home arena, the Intuit Dome, on Saturday, December 28, 2024 (about 14 miles south of the Bruins' Westwood campus). Next season — on Saturday, December 13, 2025 — the Bruins will travel to Gonzaga's home state and suit up in Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena in Washington state.
"We're excited to take on Gonzaga in the first-ever college basketball game at Intuit Dome," Cronin said. "This is a great opportunity for our young men to play under the bright lights in a brand-new venue down the road in Inglewood. I know that the Clippers' organization is looking forward to moving into this new arena, and we are very grateful to partner with Gonzaga for the opportunity to play there."
:With shifting landscapes and conferences in college basketball, I really believe it's important for us to preserve some of these strong West Coast matchups," Cronin said, alluding to the Bruins' move to the Big Ten conference this season for the first time. "UCLA versus Gonzaga is a win-win for our sport, and we want our Bruin fans to pack Intuit Dome for what should be an exciting game."
More UCLA: Bruins Football Set To Travel Most Miles Within Big Ten This Season