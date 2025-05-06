Is Pac-12 Taking Over Big Ten Quickly?
As the first full athletic season following conference realignment and the Big Ten's addition of several West Coast, former Pac-12 teams comes to an end, reflecting on what type of success the new added teams have had is quite alarming for the rest of the Big Ten.
From many of the conference champions across numerous sports, is the former Pac-12 quickly taking over the Big Ten?
The Big Ten added former Pac-12 schools, UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington to the conference prior to the fall of 2024, and the conference has seen a severe uptick in champions that are in their first years of participation in the new conference.
The Oregon Ducks took home a Big Ten title in football in their first season in the conference. USC women's basketball won the regular season conference title, while the Bruins earned a Big Ten Tournament Championship.
The Bruins took home the conference's men's golf title, as well as women's gymnastics this season. USC women's soccer also defeated the Bruins in the Big Ten Championship back in October of 2024.
If that is not enough, Oregon has sealed the softball conference title while Big Ten baseball has the Bruins, Trojans, and Ducks as four of the top five teams in their respective standings. The world of Big Ten athletics is beginning to be consumed by the former Pac-12 teams.
It is quite incredible that a conference that was pretty much disbanded, leaving just two teams to fend for themselves has now entered one of the most illustrious conferences in collegiate history and found immediate success.
Schools like Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State and all the other traditional Big Ten teams proved to struggle against the new talent that has entered their world of college athletics. It is alarming for the rest of the conference, but a nod to UCLA and the three other former Pac-12 schools.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the conference approaches these shortcomings, as the West Coast programs are going to continue winning Big Ten titles for years to come if things stay the same. The Bruins certainly have no qualms with the situation, earning several new conference titles.
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another Bruins news story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE