DeShaun Foster Unpacks Bruins' Struggles to Replace Laiatu Latu on Defense
The UCLA Bruins defense in 2024 has been a major disappointment, especially given the preseason expectations. Coming into the season, there were hopes that UCLA's defense would finally turn the corner, but several factors have contributed to their struggles, leading to one of the worst defensive performances in recent memory.
One of the biggest issues for UCLA in 2024 is the lack of consistency on defense. The Bruins have struggled to put together four solid quarters of football, often playing well in spurts but falling apart at crucial moments.
This inconsistency has led to big plays for opposing teams, who have been able to exploit lapses in coverage or breakdowns in tackling. Without a steady and reliable defensive foundation, the Bruins have been vulnerable, particularly against more potent offenses.
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster attributed the defense's failure to apply consistent pressure to the absence of edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who is currently making a significant impact as a rookie with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. Latu was a phenomenal player but he is the type of player that is not walking through the doors of most locker rooms in college football.
“It’s a tough thing to replace a player of his caliber,” Foster said, “but as long as we can continue to make efforts to do so, eventually you’re going to see a change.”
In their 'Big Ten after Dark' matchup with the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks, the Bruins did flash some moments that could hint at a bright future. One of the most electric plays of the evening for the Bruins was when safety Bryan Addison stepped in front of a pass by Oregon Heisman-hopeful quarterback Dillion Gabriel, intercepting it and taking it to the crib for a pick-six.
After the Oregon scoring surge in the first half of their game, the Bruins' defense rallied in the second half, only allowing 6 points and 54 rushing yards. Coach Foster heralded this second-half performance by his defense as a sign of improvement which is a good omen for the Bruins going forward.
“I know y’all see it — some of you choose not to,” Foster said, “but they’re improving and we’re just going to continue to improve and keep working hard and eventually it’s going to turn around.”
“It’s our actions,” Foster said. “Actions speak louder than words. We’ve got to change our actions out there on the field and hopefully that will fix some stuff.”
