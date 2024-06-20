UCLA Football: Local Special Teamer Receives Offer from Bruins
UCLA football has extended an offer to local recruit Ashton Zamani, Zamani announced on his social media pages. Zamani met with Bruins cornerbacks and special teams coach Kodi Whitfield before receiving an offer.
Zamani is one of the kicking prospects in the class of 2025, and is a local product, attending high school at Sierra Canyon High School. This is the same school that LeBron James' son, Bronny James, attended high school at. He has also received an invitation to the Chris Sailer Kicking Top 12 Camp this spring.
Zamani has also received offers from the University of Oklahoma and the University of San Diego so far. Zamani will likely continue to earn more offers, and has yet to make a commitment.
Giving Zamani an offer continues a trend of UCLA capitalizing on the local recruiting arena. While head coach DeShaun Foster has stated that they are not just focused on recruiting in California and locally, they have definitely taken advantage of the amount of quality football players in the area to try and recruit to the Bruins.
The Bruins have made multiple other special teams moves this offseason beyond giving Zamani an offer. They also added two special teams transfers including long snapper Travis Drosos and Brody Richter.
